New Tactics of Smart Speaker Market Opportunities in Upcoming years
A fresh report titled “Smart Speaker Market – By Intelligent Virtual Assistant (Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri, Cortana, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Stores), By End Use (Personal, Commercial), By Price Range (Low, Medium, High) & Global Region – Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Smart Speaker Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
The global smart speaker market accounted for USD XX.X Million in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD XX.X Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023.
Get Report Sample Copy @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/sample/3354
Factor such as growing demand for smart home devices and increase in usage of smart devices among the younger generation is expected to positively impact the growth of the global smart speaker market in the upcoming years. Further, rising consumer preference for technologically advanced products is also one of the major factors behind the growth of the global smart speaker market.
The increasing need for safety, security, & convenience and growing demand for energy-saving products & solutions are anticipated to drive the growth of the global smart speaker market in the upcoming years. Moreover, inclination towards advanced technological products among the millennials is projected to intensify the growth of the global smart speaker market.
However, issues related to the connectivity range and high cost of the product are likely to hamper the growth of the global smart speaker market in the upcoming years.
Regional Outlook:
In terms of geography, the smart speaker market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to account for the highest percentage of market share in the overall smart speaker market over the forecasted period. Rising demand for the IoT (Internet-of-Things)-enabled services and wireless devices are envisioned to drive the growth of North America smart speaker market in the upcoming years. In addition to this, growing consumer inclination towards convenience goods in the North America region is anticipated to intensify the growth of smart speaker market.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of smart speaker market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Intelligent Virtual Assistant
– Google Assistant
– Alexa
– Siri
– Cortana
– Others (AliGenie, SKT NUGU, Xiaomi Al Assistant, Naver Clova, DuerOS, and Kakao)
By Distribution Channel
– Online Stores
– Offline Stores
By End Use
– Personal
– Commercial
By Price Range
– Low
– Medium
– High
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as
– Amazon Inc.
– Apple Inc.
– Bose Corporation
– Sonos, Inc.
– Google Inc.
– Baidu, Inc.
– Plantronics, Inc.
– Sony Corporation
– SK Telecom
– Harman International Industries, Inc.
– Other Major & Niche Players
Access Complete Research Report with TOC @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/product/smart-speaker-market
Table of Content
Research Methodology
Market Definition and List of Abbreviations
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers & Barriers in Global Smart Speaker Market
3. Global Smart Speaker Market Trends
4. Opportunities in Global Smart Speaker Market
5. Recent Industry Activities, 2018
6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country
9. Global Smart Speaker Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10. Global Smart Speaker Market Segmentation Analysis, By Intelligent Virtual Assistant
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Intelligent Virtual Assistant
10.3. BPS Analysis, By Intelligent Virtual Assistant
10.4. Google Assistant Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.5. Alexa Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.6. Siri Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.7. Cortana Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
10.8. Others Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11. Global Smart Speaker Market Segmentation Analysis, By Distribution Channel
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
11.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
11.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
11.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12. Global Smart Speaker Market Segmentation Analysis, By End Use
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Market Attractiveness, By End Use
12.3. BPS Analysis, By End Use
12.4. Personal Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
12.5. Commercial Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13. Global Smart Speaker Market Segmentation Analysis, By Price Range
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Price Range
13.3. BPS Analysis, By Price Range
13.4. Low Price Range Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.5. Medium Price Range Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
13.6. High Price Range Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14. Geographical Analysis
14.1. Introduction
14.2. North America Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.1. By Intelligent Virtual Assistant
14.2.1.1. Introduction
14.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Intelligent Virtual Assistant
14.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Intelligent Virtual Assistant
14.2.1.4. Google Assistant Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.1.5. Alexa Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.1.6. Siri Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.1.7. Cortana Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.1.8. Others Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.2. By Distribution Channel
14.2.2.1. Introduction
14.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Distribution Channel
14.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Distribution Channel
14.2.2.4. Online Stores Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
14.2.2.5. Offline Stores Market Value (USD Million), Market Volume (Million Units) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023
Continue @…
Check for Discount @ https://www.kdmarketinsights.com/discount/3354
About Us:
KD Market Insights offers a comprehensive database of syndicated research studies, customized reports, and consulting services. These reports are created to help in making smart, instant and crucial decisions based on extensive and in-depth quantitative information, supported by extensive analysis and industry insights. Our dedicated in-house team ensures the reports satisfy the requirement of the client. We aim at providing value service to our clients. Our reports are backed by extensive industry coverage and is made sure to give importance to the specific needs of our clients. The main idea is to enable our clients to make an informed decision, by keeping them and ourselves up to date with the latest trends in the market.
Contact Us:
KD Market Insights
150 State Street, Albany,
New York, USA 12207
+1 (518) 300-1215
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.kdmarketinsights.com