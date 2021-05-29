New Tactics of Solid-state Drive Market Opportunities in Upcoming years
A fresh report titled “Solid-state Drive Market – By Drive Type (External, Internal), By Storage (Under 120 Gigabyte, 120GB-320GB, 320GB-500GB, 500GB-1Terabyte, Above 2Terabyte), By Interface (SATA (Serial Advanced Technology Attachment) , SAS (Statistical Analysis System), PCle), By Technology, By End-user and Global Region Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Solid-state Drive Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.
The Solid-state Drive Market is forecasted to thrive at 15.7% CAGR to reach a notable market value by the end of 2023. Solid-state derive has been around for decades and new advances in the field of cloud computing and others are making the technology more promising & creating opportunities for the data center organizations. Solid-state drive helps in storing the data information for long-time access on computers, laptops and other electronic devices. It uses a flash memory which involves no moving parts and these flash memories are way faster than disk-based memory. The solid-state drive transfer data up to 500 million per sec with a storage capacity of 120 gigabytes. The solid-state drive is a solution for better speed efficiency and enhances storage quality.
In this advanced technological era, the world is moving towards the digitization which is boosting the market growth of solid-state drive. Government initiatives to promote digital data is one of the major factors that are positively influencing the growth of the solid-state drive market. Further, the intensive use of social media and booming online commerce industry are playing a critical role to drive the growth of solid-state drive (SSD) market. Moreover, the increasing utilization of this technology in computer, laptops, smartphones, and tablets for the enhanced storage applications drive the demand for solid-state drive market. Besides this, the rising adoption in data centers and growing investments in storage infrastructure to store content are the key factors stimulating the growth of the solid-state drive market.
Additionally, based on the end user, the global solid-state drive market is segmented into the enterprise, client, industrial, and automotive. The enterprise segment is estimated to dominate the solid-state drive market as the demand form solid-state drive among large, medium, and small enterprise for various enterprise applications is increasing at an enormous rate. Since, business organizations require high reliability, high-performance storage devices, power efficiency, and high throughput, these advantages of SSDs are expected to drive the demand for the solid-state market. Moreover, the solid-state drive enhances the storage performance and durability of a system. A solid-state drive has no moving parts and data are safe even if the system is shaken while it is operating. Such benefits of solid-state drives are likely to complement the growth of the market in the coming years. In terms of the region, North America region led the global solid-state drive market in terms of revenue. The availability of better technology infrastructure and replacement rate of hard disk drives (HDDs) with SSDs (solid-state drives) is higher in North America as compared to other regions. However, the high price of solid-state drive and presence of other alternatives such as SSDs are expected to hamper the growth of solid-state drive market in the coming years.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of solid-state drive market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Drive Type
– External
– Internal
By Storage
– Under 120 Gigabyte
– 120GB-320GB
– 320GB-500GB
– 500GB-1Terabyte
– Above 2Terabyte
By Interface
– SATA (Serial Advanced Technology Attachment)
– SAS (Statistical Analysis System)
– PCle
By Technology
– SLC (Single Level Cell)
– MLC Planar (Multi Level Cell)
– MLC 3D
– TLC Planar
– TLC 3D (Triple Level Cell)
By End-User
– Enterprise
– Small
– Medium
– Large
– Individual
– Automotive
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as,
– Samsung Group
– Intel Corporation
– Western Digital Corporation
– Micron Technology
– Toshiba
– Seagate Technology
– Microsemi Corporation
– Lite-On
– Hynix
– IBM Corporation
– Other Major & Niche Players
