Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) Market Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast to 2027

Rise in the prevalence of cancer cases across the globe and the need for less techniques for diagnosis are expected to be the factors driving the growth of Optical coherence tomography market. Various technological advancements as well as the benefits offered by the use of OCT are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the optical coherence tomography market.

Optical coherence tomography is a form of non-invasive imaging test. This technique uses coherent light to capture two and three dimensional images. OCT is a technique to examine the transparent tissues. It is mostly used for analysis in the field of ophthalmology to monitor the condition of a retina. In recent days, there have been various technological developments in the field of OCT, hence increasing its scope of applications in the medical industry. OCT is used in biopsy due to benefits such as, High resolution, high penetration depth, and its potential for functional imaging.

Major key players operating in the market include, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Leica Microsystems, Michelson Diagnostics Ltd, NIDEK CO., LTD., OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o., Optovue, Incorporated, Thorlabs, Inc., TOPCON CORPORATION, and SANTEC CORPORATION among others.

The “Global Optical Coherence Tomography Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global optical coherence tomography market with detailed market segmentation by device type, technology, application, end user, and geography. The global optical coherence tomography market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting optical coherence tomography market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The Spatially Encoded Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography segment is further segmented as, Spectral Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (SDOCT) and Fourier Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (FDOCT). Based on application, the market is segmented as, Cancer Detection, Cardiovascular, Dentistry, Dermatology, Oncology, and Ophthalmology. The market is classified based on end user as, hospitals, clinics and other end users.

The global optical coherence tomography market is segmented on the basis of device type, application and end user. Based on device type, the optical coherence tomography market is segmented as, doppler OCT devices, handheld OCT devices, catheter based OCT devices, and tabletop OCT devices. On the basis of technology, the optical coherence tomography market is segmented as, Spatially Encoded Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography, Frequency Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (FD-OCT) and Time Domain Optical Coherence Tomography (TDOCT).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global optical coherence tomography market based on device type, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall optical coherence tomography market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The optical coherence tomography market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the optical coherence tomography market in the coming years, owing to increasing prevalence of cancer cases in the US and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period due to the adoption of better technical advancements in nations such as, Japan and China.

