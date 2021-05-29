Potting Compound Market To Growth Prospect and Future Scenario by Key Players 2025

The Potting Compound Market accounted for revenue of $2,904.2 million in 2017 and is anticipated to generate revenue of $3,836.5 million by 2025. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2018 to 2025.

The global potting compound market is expected to be heading toward expansion phase during the forecast period. This is due to shift in trends in the electrical and electronics industry and consistent rise in the electronic production.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1624

Factors such as rise in single residence families and increase in urbanization boost the electronic production. Furthermore, rise in disposable income of the middle-class population leads to purchase of advanced electronics products, thereby fueling the growth of this industry. It altogether has created the need to produce more electronics products and parallel need for the protection of these devices. Potting compounds are significantly used in the assembly of these products to ensure safety by driving its adoption.

Asia-Pacific is one of the prominent region that propels the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2017 both in terms of value and volume due to the presence of established electronics & electrical industries along with rapidly growing consumer electronics sale. North America is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period owing to high demand for silicone-based potting material.

Buy Now @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a01a478d12b7aae6d1468267cf3eae43?utm_source=AMR&utm_medium=research&utm_campaign=P19546

The Major key players Are:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

The 3M Company

MG Chemicals

ELANTAS GmbH

ALPAS Srl

Dymax Corporation

Aremco Products, Inc.

DowDuPont Inc

HItach Chemical LLC

WEVO-CHEMIE GmbH

Huntsman Advanced Materials

Wacker-Chemie.

Since the overall application scope of potting compounds is covered in electronics and electrical applications, shift in trends and technological impact on the electronics and electrical industry are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the potting compound market during the forecast period.

Access Full report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/potting-compounds-market

Microelectronics is one of the trends observed in the electronics industry that is driven by consumer preference for smaller as well as portable devices from mobile phones and LCD to air conditioners. Potting compounds are significantly used in the assembly of these products to ensure optimum safety. Some of the potting resins are application specific, hence, improper selection of resin can damage the overall electric assembly and component as well. This factor is expected to hamper the potting compound market growth over the assessment period.

As the potting compound is completely used in the electronics and electrical application, the report studies detailed applications in the electronics and electrical sector. Electronics applications studied in the report include capacitors, transformers, cable joints, industrial magnets, solenoids, and others. Moreover, electrical applications considered in the study include surface mount packages, beam bonded components, memory devices & microprocessors, and others.

Based on the resin type, it is segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, silicone, polyamide, polyester, polyolefin, and acrylics. The demand for silicones is high as compared to the other resin type on account of its compatibility to work in high as well as low-temperature range.

Key Findings of the Potting Compound Market:

The Asia-Pacific potting compound market is projected to grow at a highest CAGR of nearly 4.6%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

The polyolefin type segment is anticipated to witness moderate growth rate of 2.8%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market with a revenue share of over 44.4% in 2017.

The potting compound market trends are analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Potting compound market share has been analyzed across all segments along with region.

The qualitative data in this report aims at the market dynamics, trends, and developments in the potting compound industry while the quantitative data provides potting compound market size in terms of revenue and volume.

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com