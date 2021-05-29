Precision Medicine Market Set to Register a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2023

Precision medicine is personalized healthcare model exclusively designed for an individual. The global precision medicine market accounted for $3,516 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $7,746 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.9% from 2017 to 2023.

Precision medicine allows doctors and researchers to estimate specific medications that work best against a particular type of disease in a set group of people. Similar therapeutic treatments are then carried out in case of people responding to the treatments with a positive outlook. Which excludes patients showing side effects or any unwanted results regarding treatment.

The precision medicine market is segmented based on technology, sequencing technology, product, applications, and geography. Based on technology, it is divided into genomics, transcriptomics and epigenomics. Based on sequencing technology, the market is bifurcated into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, sequencing by ligation, pyrosequencing, single molecule real time sequencing, chain termination sequencing and nanopore sequencing. Based on product, the precision medicine market is subdivided into consumables, instruments and services.

Based on applications, it is classified into oncology, CNS, immunology, respiratory medicine, infections, and other applications. Based on end users, it is categorized into diagnostic tool companies, pharma & biotech companies, clinical laboratories, and healthcare IT/big data companies. Geographically, it is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Findings of the Precision Medicine Market:

The sequencing by synthesis segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the analysis period.

Consumables segment generated the highest revenue and is expected to continue its dominance in future.

North America dominated the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.0%.

China is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.8% in Asia-Pacific.

The epigenomics segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Key Market Benefits:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global precision medicine market and the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents quantitative analysis of the market from 2016 to 2023 to enable stakeholders capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the market based on sequencing technology assists to understand the trends in the industry.

Key market players and their strategies are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Global Precision Medicine Market, By Technology

Chapter 5: Global Precision Medicine Market, By Sequenicng Technology

Chapter 6 Global Precision Medicine Market, By Product

Chapter 7 Global Precision Medicine Market, By Application

Chapter 8 Global Precision Medicine Market, By End Users

Chapter 9 Global Precision Medicine Market, By Geography

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

