Radiotherapy Market to Garner Significant Growth at Modest CAGR says C. R. Bard, Isoray Medical, Raysearch Laboratories, Varian Medical Systems, Elekta AB, Accuray Inc, Nordion,

Radiotherapy is also known as radiation therapy, which utilizes high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells and reduce tumors. It involves the use of various rays including X-rays, gamma rays, and charged particles. During radiotherapy, radiation can be delivered to the body tissues internally as well as externally. According to the National Cancer Institute, around half of all the cancer patient population receives some type of radiation therapy during their treatment.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013402



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Elekta AB

Accuray Incorporated

IBA (Ion Beam Applications Sa)

Nordion, Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Isoray Medical, Inc.

Raysearch Laboratories AB

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

The global radiotherapy market was valued at $4,723 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $7,222 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023. The market is driven by growth in number of cancer patients, increase in geriatric population, rise in adoption of radiotherapy devices and procedures, owing to surge in number of awareness campaigns about the benefits of radiotherapy, and technological advancements in radiotherapy devices. However, lack of skilled personnel and difficulty in tumor visualization restrict the market growth. Conversely, growth opportunities in emerging markets and rise in demand for cancer treatment are expected to provide several opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.

The report segments the market based on type, end user, and region. Based on type, it is divided into external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy/brachytherapy, and systemic radiation therapy. Based on end user, it is categorized into hospitals & clinics and ambulatory surgical centers. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis and comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions from 2016 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis by type helps to understand the various types of devices used for radiotherapy.

Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand competitive outlook of the global market.

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013402

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

External Beam Radiation Therapy

By Product

Compact Advanced Radiotherapy Systems

Cyberknife

Gamma Knife

Tomotherapy

Proton Therapy Systems

Conventional Radiotherapy Systems

By Technology

Image-Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

Stereotactic Technology

Proton Beam Therapy

3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D CRT)

Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

By Application

Prostate Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Other

Internal Radiation Therapy/Brachytherapy

By Product

Seeds & Applicators

Electronic Brachytherapy

By Technology

Low Dose Rate

High Dose Rate

By Application

Prostate Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Breast Cancer

Other

Systemic Radiation Therapy

BY END USER

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Shenzhen GeneMDx Biotech. Co., Ltd.

Vision RT Ltd.

IntraOp Medical, Inc.

Eckert & Ziegler

Theragenics Corporation

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876