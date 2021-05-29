Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Forecast Showing 13.3% CAGR to 2022: CBRE Group, Jones Lang LaSalle , Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, Keller Williams,  Century 21

Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Global Market Report 2019

The real estate agency and brokerage services market consists of the sales of real estate agency and brokerage services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that act as agents and/or brokers for real estate activities.

The real estate agency and brokerage market expected to reach a value of nearly $2543.36 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The growth is due to expected governnment support in infrastructure development and growing residential industry.

However, the market for real estate agency and brokerage is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as changing government policies and lack of infrastructure development in under developed countries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: CBRE Group, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc, Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, Keller Williams, Century 21.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global real estate agency and brokerage market, accounting for 54% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global real estate agency and brokerage market. Africa was the smallest region in the global real estate agency and brokerage market.

Commercial real estate (CRE) industry and brokerage service companies are leveraging on big data technology to identify customer choices and build robust customer relationships. Big data is a large data set that can be analyzed to gain deeper insights into consumer behavior and market dynamics and enhance decision-making process. It enables CRE companies to optimize utilization of resources and make better property sale or lease decisions. For example, View-The-Space, a US-based CRE management and technology firm creates videos to track consumer behavior. BlockAvenue, a location-based platform, uses big data to create crucial metrics and help find potential property buyers for CRE companies. Some well-known big data startups in the CRE industry include Compstak, Honest Buildings, Rentlytics, redIQ, Reonomy, ReScour and Propstack.

Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Global Report 2019

