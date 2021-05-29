Respiratory Inhalers Market Growth, Current Industry Status, Emerging Trends, Forecast to 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of global respiratory inhaler market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, disease indication and geography. The global respiratory inhaler market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading respiratory inhaler market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Inhalers for respiratory diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma are medical devices which deliver medicine to prevent, control and treat symptoms and help reduce exacerbations. There are many different types of inhaler, these variations can be confusing. The medicine inside an inhaler goes directly into the airways when the patient breathe in. Hence the patient requires much smaller dose of the medicine as compared to tablet or liquid.

Major key players operating in the market include,

AstraZeneca, Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, Koninklijke Philips N.V., OMRON Healthcare Europe B.V, PARI, Gecko Health, and Inspiro Medical among others.

The respiratory inhalers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as increasing prevalence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), reduced patient discomfort for inhalers, and technological advancements in respiratory inhaler devices. Moreover, regulatory approvals for new and advanced respiratory inhaler pose growing opportunities for the growth of the global respiratory inhalers market.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the respiratory inhalers market in the forecast period, due to the increasing prevalence COPD and asthma. Increase in number of patients affected by these diseases, increases the demand for respiratory inhalers, thereby boosting growth of this region. Also, availability of technologically advanced products in this region as well as the presence of major market players in this region contribute to the market growth. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region owing to availability of several untapped opportunities, growing awareness about the treatment of respiratory disorders amongst patients by supportive nongovernment organizations, such as the Asia Pacific Association of Allergy, Asthma and Clinical Immunology (APAAACI) and increasing adoption rate of respiratory devices in Asian countries, such as India and China.

The global respiratory inhalers market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, and disease indication. Based on product, the respiratory inhaler market is segmented as dry powder inhaler, metered dose inhaler, nebulizer. The nebulizer market is further segmented into mesh nebulizers, ultrasonic nebulizers, and compressed air nebulizers. By technology the market is segmented into manually operated inhaler devices and digitally operated inhaler devices. Based on disease indication, the respiratory inhaler market is segmented as asthma, COPD, pulmonary arterial hypertension and others respiratory disease.

The report analyzes factors affecting respiratory inhalers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the respiratory inhalers market in these regions.

