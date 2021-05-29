Service Analytics Market to 2027 – ClickSoftware (US), Centina Systems (US), Paskon (US), Numerify (US), Field Squared (US), Helpshift (US), Aureus Analytics (Singapore), NetEnrich (US), BlueFletch (US)

Service Analytics illustrates an act of collecting, transforming and analyzing the data which is being collected from the course of an action of an operation or service system in an organization to improve, increase and personalize a service which will be beneficial for both the supplier and the receiver. As the market is becoming more data-driven and this data helps the organization to connect with its customers for providing them a better service.

The demand for actionable data in the market is expected to remain the dominant factor driving the need for Service Analytics. As off for customer satisfaction, there is a need for better client and customer interaction, which is giving rise to the Service Analytics market. Emergence and increasing usage of AI-Powered customer services in small and medium enterprises is expected to generate untapped growth opportunity for the Service Analytics market.

The “Global Service Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Service Analytics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Service Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Service Analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Service Analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. Microsoft

2. Oracle

3. salesforce.com inc.

4. SAP

5. ServiceNow

6. SAS Institute Inc.

7. TABLEAU SOFTWARE

8. MicroStrategy Incorporated

9. ClickSoftware

10. Centina

The global Service Analytics market is segmented on the basis of Business Application, Component, Deployment, Organization and Industry. Based on Business Application, the market is segmented into Customer Service Analytics, Field Service Analytics and IT Service Analytics. On the basis of the Component the market is segmented into Solution and Services. On the basis of the Deployment the market is segmented into On-Premises and Cloud. On the basis of the Organization the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises. On the basis of the Industry the market is segmented into Banking Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail and Ecommerce, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Telecommunications, Manufacturing and Energy and Utilities.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Service Analytics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Service Analytics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

