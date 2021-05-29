Signals Intelligence Market to 2027 – Northrop Grumman (US), Thales (France), Raytheon (US), Elbit Systems (Israel), General Dynamics (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Saab (Sweden)

Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) refers to gather intelligence by interception of signals, be it communications signals or electronic signals. It is concerned with the monitoring and interpreting if radio and radar signals. Signals Intelligence provides a vital window for nations into foreign advisories’ capabilities, actions and intentions. The Signals Intelligence Market is growing with the increasing need for national security globally.

In this time of national discomfort for terrorism, the key driver of the Signals Intelligence market is the growing threat on terrorism, increased defense budget and modernization of defense system for national safety across the globe. Growing adoption of Signals Intelligence market across numerous industries includes public domain are creating new opportunities for Signals Intelligence Market.

The “Global Signals Intelligence Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Signals Intelligence industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Signals Intelligence Market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global Signals Intelligence Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Signals Intelligence Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1.BAE Systems

2.Collins Aerospace

3.Elbit System Ltd

4.General Dynamics Mission System Inc

5.Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

6.Mercury System Inc

7.Northrop Grumman Corporation

8.Raytheon Company

9.SaaB AB

10.Thales Group

The global Signals Intelligence Market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as electronic intelligence (ELINT), communications intelligence (COMINT). On the basis of the application the market is segmented into ground, airborne, naval, space, and cyber.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Signals Intelligence Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Signals Intelligence Market t by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

