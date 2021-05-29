Smart Helmet Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2025
The emerging trend of using sophisticated smart wearable for personal safety along with the rising concerns of consumers for road safety is expected to create a huge demand of smart helmets in the upcoming 5-6 years.
Market Size & Forecast
Global smart helmet market is anticipated to expand with a healthy compound annual growth rate over the forecast period owing to the growing personal safety concerns among the users. North America is anticipated to hold the largest consumer base for smart helmets followed by Europe owing to the strict government regulations for road side safety in the region. U.S is expected to be the dominant market for smart helmets in the North American region.
Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing region in smart helmet market owing to the large scale production of motorcycles along with the rising personal disposable income of consumers which will increase the affordability to buy such helmets in the region.
Market Segmentation
By Product
Full Helmet
Half Helmet
Smart Hard Hat (for construction workers)
By Accessories
Motorcycle Bluetooth communication system
Motorcycle Bluetooth HD cameras
By End User
Cycling
Motorcycling
Construction Sector
Industrial Sector
By Region
Global Smart Helmet Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Increasing safety and security concerns along with the technological advancements in smart devices is strengthening the demand for smart helmets across the globe. It has been notified that motorcycles are considered as an economical convenience of mobility and head injury is the primary cause of death in motorcyclists. Increasing production of motorcycles coupled with the rising figures of accidental death by head injuries will further propel the demand for advanced safety devices across the globe.
Adoption of smart helmet technology in construction industry is positively driving the global smart helmet market. The helmets are featured with 3600 wireless camera, allowing a full view of worker surrounding. Key market players such as DAQRI are focused on designing construction wearable featured with geo-fencing and collision detection systems; this will boost the demand for smart helmets in construction industry over the forecast period.
Introduction of lighter weight smart helmets which are manufactured by advanced material combination of carbon fiber and fiberglass reinforced plastic and integration of electronics in helmets are major technological factors which are anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024.
High cost associated with the product, lack of awareness regarding smart helmets in developing countries is major factors that may hinder the growth of smart helmet market over the next few years.
Key Players
Nand Logic Corp.
Forcite Helmet System Pvt. Ltd.
LifeBEAM Technologies Ltd.
360fly Inc.
FUSAR Technologies Inc.
DAQRI LLC
Sena Technologies Inc.
JARVISH Inc.
Jager HelmX Smart Helmets
BABAALI
