Software-Defined Data Structure Market to 2027 – HPE (US), Nutanix (US), Dell EMC (US), Huawei (China), Cisco (US), IBM (US), NEC (Japan), RedHat (US), Oracle (US), SUSE (Germany)

The software-defined data center is a data storage facility where all infrastructure is virtualized -networking, storage, CPU and security and delivered as a service. The data center is fully controlled by automated software; the hardware configuration is maintained through intelligent software systems.

The software-defined data structure market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increased uptime and ease of failover, reduced opex and capex and increasing need for unified management devices boosts the market growth. However, the integration concerns with legacy it infrastructure and inefficient resource provisioning is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

The “global software defined data structure market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global software defined data structure market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the software defined data structure market with detailed market segmentation by type, component, and organization size and by vertical. The global software defined data structure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading software defined data structure market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the software defined data structure market.

The List of Companies

1.Cisco Systems, Inc.

2.Citrix Systems, Inc.

3.Dell Inc.

4.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

5.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.Microsoft

7.Nutanix

8.Red Hat, Inc.

9.SUSE

10.VMware Inc.

The global software defined data structure market is segmented on the basis of by type, component, and organization size and by vertical. Based on type the market is segmented as software-defined computing, software-defined storage, software-defined data center networking and automation and orchestration, On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware,software,services, further the services is segmented as training and consulting, support and maintenance, integration and deployment and managed services. On the basis of the organization size the market is segmented as small, medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Based on vertical the market is segmented as banking, financial services, and insurance, it and telecom, government and defense, healthcare, education, retail and manufacturing.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global software defined data structure market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The software defined data structure market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

