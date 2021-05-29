Specialized Design Services Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2022 | Callison RTKL, Gensler, Perkins+Will, HOK Group, Frog Design

Specialized Design Services Global Market Report 2019

The specialized design services market consists of sales of specialized design services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, design and administer projects as reuired by client specifications. The specialized design services market does not include architectural, engineering and computer system design services. Specialized design services undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Callison RTKL, Gensler, Perkins+Will Inc, HOK Group Inc, Frog Design Inc

North America was the largest region in the global specialized design services market, accounting for 48% of the market in 2018. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 42% of the global specialized design services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global specialized design services market.

Digital graphic design services are being widely used to promote brands and products. They are used to define brands, differentiating the brand from its competitors and eliciting responses more effectively than text. Many companies are posting content with graphic images on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to communicate to their target group. Examples include infographics, and graphic storytelling. According to Content Marketing Institute B2B use of illustrations in content marketing grew from 69% in 2014 to 76% in 2015, thereby indicating an increasing use of graphic design in content marketing.

