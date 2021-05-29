Student Information System Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2027 – Arth Infosoft, Campus Management ComSpec, Ellucian

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Student information system is a management information system and web-based application software designed to introduce a conducive and structured information exchange environment. The student information system is used for registering students in courses, documenting grading, transcripts, results of tests and assessment scores, building student schedules, tracking student attendance and managing different student-related data needs in a school.



MARKET DYNAMICS

The Student information system market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as the rising focus of educational institutions to improve education quality, customer satisfaction and improve the administrative process, widespread government initiatives and technological advancements in educational sector will boost the market growth. However, the lack of awareness among educational organizations about the student information system is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Key players profiled in the report include Arth Infosoft, Campus Management Corp, ComSpec International, Inc.,, Ellucian Company L.P, Foradian Technologies, Jenzabar, Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, Skyward, Inc., Unit4

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global student information system market analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global student information system market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the student information system market with detailed market segmentation by component, by service, deployment type and user type. The global student information system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading student information system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the student information system market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global student information system market is segmented on the basis of component, by service, deployment type and user type. Based on component type the market is segmented as solution, enrollment, academics, financial aid, billing and services. On the basis of service the market is segmented as professional services, consulting services, training, support, and maintenance services and managed services. On the basis of the deployment type the market is segmented on-premise and cloud. Based on user type the market is segmented as K-12 and higher education.

Table of Content

