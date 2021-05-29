Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
[email protected]

The Market of Digital Power Conversion System is Anticipated to Witness a Robust Growth Over the Forecast Period I.e. 2017-2024

GIVE US A TRY

The Market of Digital Power Conversion System is Anticipated to Witness a Robust Growth Over the Forecast Period I.e. 2017-2024

0
Press Release

Automated Test Equipment

Power conversion refers to the altering of electric energy from one form to another. Digital power conversion is used to transform electric energy from analog current to digital current or digital current to analog current. Power converters such as voltage convertors are used for the conversion of electrical energy. These converters transform the frequency or voltage of the electric current as per the requirement. Consumers worldwide are inclining towards the digital power conversion systems. The market share of the digital power conversion product has been rapidly rising as compared to its counterpart i.e. analog system. The market share of the digital power conversion market is increasing due to its growing use in the power system designs. Moreover, the advantages offered by digital power conversion over analog system are increasing the demand for digital power conversion system. The key advantages it offers over the analog system are the flexibility and control of power supplies.

Market Size and Forecast

The market of digital power conversion system is anticipated to witness a robust growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. This can be attributed to various factors such as rising demand for digital power conversion system and government regulations on power supply systems.

North America is the leader of the global digital power conversion market followed by Europe. North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The rising disposable income and government regulations and initiatives are believed to uplift the market of digital power conversion system in North America.

Further, Europe is anticipated to witness a positive growth over the forecast period. This is expected to positively impact the growth of the global digital power conversion market.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase a significant growth over the forecast period and bolster the global digital power conversion market. China and Japan are the major countries which are anticipated to garner the growth of global digital power conversion market. In the terms of production and supply, China is the key player owing to the cheap manufacturing cost.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global digital power conversion market includes the following segments:

Product Type

AC/DC
Isolated DC/DC
Sequencers
DC/AC
Non-Isolated DC/DC (Point-of-load)
Power Conditioning / Active Power Filtering
Hot Swap
Application

Industrial
Automotive
Enterprise & Cloud Computing
Communication Infrastructure
others
By Region

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report

CUSTOM REQUEST

Global digital power conversion market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges

Increasing disposable income and quickly developing semiconductor industry are expected to drive the growth of digital power conversion market over the forecast period. Further, increasing use in the power system design is anticipated to be the dynamic growth factor of the global digital power conversion market. Further, technological progress focused at improving product performance and costs of the product are the major factor expected to drive the global power conversion market. Moreover, stringent government regulation on power supply is anticipated to garner the growth of global power conversion market.

However, continuous usage of existing analog control loop is believed to dampen the growth of global digital power conversion market. In addition to that, environmental factors, safety concerns and operational expenses are anticipated to restraint the growth of global digital power conversion market.

Key Players

Texas Instruments Inc.
GE Power Conversion
NXP Semiconductor, Inc.
Ericsson AB
Infineon Technologies A.G
Microchip Technology Inc.
TDK Corporation
Cosel CO. Ltd.
Cirrus Logic Inc
ROHM Semiconductor
Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

The global digital power conversion market is segmented as follows:

By Application Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Substrate Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Components Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report

CUSTOM REQUEST

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Post Views: 93

Tags:

RSS Other Sources

© 2021 Market Mirror