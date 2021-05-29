Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Grow at a CAGR of 10.0% During the Forecast Period 2019- 2022: Carlson Wagonlit Travel, American Express, BCD Travel, Expedia, and Priceline Group

Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Global Market Report 2019

The travel arrangement and reservation services market consists of the sales of travel arrangement and reservation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide travel agency services, arrange and assemble tours or provide other travel arrangement and reservation services.

The travel arrangement and reservation services market expected to reach a value of nearly $708.34 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The growth in the travel arrangement and reservation services market is due to the growing adoption of technology and online services.

However, the market for travel arrangement and reservation services is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as low operating margins and limited penetration of the service to urban areas.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Carlson Wagonlit Travel, American Express, BCD Travel, Expedia, and Priceline Group.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global travel arrangement and reservation services market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global travel arrangement and reservation services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global travel arrangement and reservation services market.

Travel arrangement companies are increasingly using IoT technologies in providing customised options to customers for flight and accommodation bookings. Travel aggregator websites search for the best deals across multiple websites and lists the results on a web page. And most of the airline companies are also using IoT technologies right from locating a traveler in emergency situations to finding a missing passenger who hasn’t board the flight yet. More than 89% airlines are looking forward for immense changes over the next three years with IOT technology in the travel industry.

Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Global Report 2019 from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global travel arrangement and reservation services market.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary Report Structure Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Characteristics Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Product Analysis Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Supply Chain Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Customer Information Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Trends And Strategies Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Size And Growth Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Regional Analysis Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Segmentation Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Metrics Asia-Pacific Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Western Europe Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Eastern Europe Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market North America Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market South America Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Middle East Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Africa Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Travel Arrangement And Reservation Services Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles

19.3.1. Carlson Wagonlit Travel

19.3.2. American Express

19.3.3. BCD Travel

19.3.4. Expedia

19.3.5. Priceline Group

