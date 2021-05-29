White Cement Market Increase in Demand in The Developing Countries Is Expected to Boost the Market Growth in The Coming Years

The white cement consumption is mainly driven by the growing construction industry as well as higher GDP per capita especially in China and India. The growth in awareness about the use of white cement is also leading to exchange of architectural knowledge and construction practices which further gives impetus to market growth.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Global White Cement Market by type, end use, and region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”The market was valued at $7,966.5 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $10,904.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2025.



White cement is extensively used as an alternative to gray cement, owing to its value-added properties such as whiteness, fineness, and low energy consumption. The demand for white cement is higher among countries with hot environment conditions as more heat is reflected from the resulting white concrete surface as compared to standard gray concrete. In addition, it serves as a readily available concrete ingredient that works well in many applications. It offers artistic and performance benefits to pavements, buildings, and other structures. It is in high demand in countries with strong economies, where it is often used for the construction of innovative buildings and future landmarks. Furthermore, white cement serves as an integral part in structural designing such as in high rise buildings, bridges, and parking structures.

The ongoing trend of constructing white buildings in countries such as Spain and Italy augment the market growth. In addition, white cement-based prefabricated products such as tiles and pavers coupled with growth of tile industry have effectively helped to save time and labor, which further fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, the need for buildings with distinctive style of vernacular architecture boosts the production of white cement. However, lower strength of white cement as compared to gray cement is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

This market is segmented based on type, end use, and region. On the basis of type, it is classified into white Portland cement, white masonry cement, and others. On the basis of end use, it is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is expected to account for nearly 46.9% of the global white cement market share, in 2017. Moreover, the main application areas include repairing and fixing along with tiles and white cement-based prefabricated products. In addition, the usage of white cement in residential segment includes dry mixes, tiles & floorings, balustrades, banisters, and artifacts. The ease in Usage, quality, and product range, majorly fuels the growth of the market.

By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. China and the U.S. pose lucrative opportunities for investment owing to its growing economy, construction sector, and increasing purchasing power of developing economies. The popularity of the white building material, fueled by its diverse and specialized applications, and the rise in consumer purchasing power in developing economies poses lucrative opportunities for the market.

The major companies profiled in the report include Cementir Holding SPA, Çimsa Cement Industry and Trade Inc., JK Cement, Cemex, The Cementos Portland Valderrivas, Birla White (Ultratech), Federal White Cement, Saveh White Cement Co, Adana Cement, and Saudi White Cement Co. The other key players include Lafargeholcim, Secil, Dyckerhoff, Royal El Minya Cement, Fars & Khuzestan Cement Co., Scg, Italcementi, Rakwhitecement.Ae, Union Cement Company, Royal White Cement, and Neyeariz White Cement Company.

Key Findings of the White Cement Market:

The Asia-Pacific white cement market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period

The commercial segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the global white cement market size in terms of revenue, over the projected period

The white Portland cement segment held a share of over 70.58% in 2017 and is projected to grow to 71.65% by 2025.

information of the size in terms of revenue.The qualitative data in white cement report aims on the market dynamics, trends, and developments in the white cement industry while the quantitative data provides

Market players have adopted agreement, partnership, and expansion as their key strategies to gain competitive advantage in the white cement market. The key players such as Cementir Holding SPA, Çimsa Cement Industry and Trade Inc., JK Cement, are contributing significantly towards the growth of the global market.

