Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period

Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market: Overview

Wireless electric vehicle is the latest technology used for charging the electric vehicles without the use of codes or plugs. The wireless receivers are installed in the electric vehicles through which the power is transmitted to the battery from power station. Wireless electric vehicle charging has several advantages over the traditional charging methods such as it is simple to use and convenient, automatic and is unaffected by rain or snow, can be used in any weather conditions. Moreover, the use of wireless electric vehicle reduces the size of the battery of electric vehicles and is capable of charging while the vehicle is in motion. The penetration of electric vehicles are demanding more efficient charging technologies and reduction in the size of the batteries installed in electric vehicles. The wireless electric vehicle charging is the solution to address the above challenges faced by consumers and manufacturers. Thus, considering above factors the global wireless electric vehicle is expected to register a healthy growth rate over the forecast period.

Request For Sample Report: bit.ly/2JUSKVw

Global Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global wireless electric vehicle charging market is primarily driven by the increasing penetration of electric vehicles across the globe and the need for efficient battery charging technologies can be attributed to the growth of global wireless electric vehicle charging market. The wireless electric charging is capable of charging the electric vehicles in short span as compared to the wired systems and eliminates the constant stop for charging during long journeys as the wireless electric vehicle charging can be used while the vehicle is in motion. One of the prominent player in the wireless vehicle electric charging market has developed mobile apps integrated with the charging system, which allows the customers to charge their electric vehicles by parking their vehicles in the company’s power station and charge electric vehicles with a click on the smartphone. The above-mentioned trends will also contribute to the growth of global wireless electric vehicle charging market. The technological challenges such as the signaling problem and errors among others might pose as a restraint to the global wireless electric vehicle charging market.

Market Segmentation

Based on power transfer technologies:

• Laser

• Photoelectric

• Radio Waves

• Micro Waves

• Inductive Coupling

• Magnetic Resonance Coupling

Based on type of vehicles:

• EV’s (Electric Vehicles)

• PHEV’s (Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Based on type of charging:

• Stationary Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging

• Dynamic Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging

Enquiry Now: bit.ly/2MsK6ji

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

• Market Segments

• Market Dynamics

• Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies involved

• Technology

• Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

• Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

• Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

• Japan

• Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Report Highlights:

• Detailed overview of parent market

• Changing market dynamics in the industry

• In-depth market segmentation

• Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

• Recent industry trends and developments

• Competitive landscape

• Strategies of key players and products offered

• Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

• A neutral perspective on market performance

• Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint