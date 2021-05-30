2018 Zika Virus Testing Market Will Grow and Hit 5.5% CAGR By 2023 and Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to global Market | 360 Market Updates

Zika Virus Testing Market (2018 – 2023) research report provides List of manufacturers, regional analysis, segmentation by type & applications and the actual process of whole Zika Virus Testing industry. Zika Virus Testing Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify future investment in the market.

“ Zika Virus Testing Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Zika Virus Testing Market are –

Abbott

Altona Diagnostics GmbH

Chembio Diagnostic Systems Inc.

ELITechGroup

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fast Track Diagnostics Ltd

Genekam

Luminex Corporation

Primerdesign Ltd

and Quest Diagnostics

The global Zika virus testing market is expected to register a CAGR of about 5.5%, during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Zika virus belongs to falvivirus genus transmitted by Ades mosquitoes. The market studied is primarily driven by the increasing R&D activities and rising prevalence of Zika virus infection. By region, due to well-developed healthcare infrastructure and rapid technological advancements by several biopharmaceutical companies in the testing of Zika virus, North America is expected to dominate the market studied.

Increasing Prevalence of Zika Virus Infection

Zika virus (ZIKV) infection has been known to be endemic in Africa and Southeast Asia. The consequent viral spread over the Pacific region led to an outbreak in the developed and emerging countries, worldwide. According to the World health Organization (WHO), about 84 countries/territories are or have been previously infected by ZIKV transmission. There have been major outbreaks of Zika virus infection during 2016-2017, in Asia-Pacific (particularly India) and South American countries. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mexico, South America, Central and Sub-Saharan African countries, and several countries in Southeast Asia are the major countries at risk for the growth of Zika virus infection. Thus, the rising prevalence of Zika virus infection in the emerging countries is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the market studied, over the forecast period.

The other prominent drivers of the market studied are – government initiatives to develop innovative tests, rising R&D efforts by biopharmaceutical companies, and technological advancements in medical diagnostic tests.

High Costs of Testing Kits

The high cost associated with the testing kits is one of the primary factors restricting the growth of the market studied. As per a recent article published in Becker’s Healthcare, the cost of screening is high and positive detections of Zika virus are low. As per the current US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) policy, blood sample from each donation is received individually, which leads to high costs. In the emerging markets like India, the cost is high, and in the range of about INR 4,500–INR 6,000 per test, in leading diagnostic centers, such as Dr. Lal PathLabs, SRL Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, and Star Imaging. Further, the laboratory diagnosis infection relies upon RNA in patient specimen and have lower limits of detection.

The other factor restricting the growth of the market studied is the sluggish adoption of new technologies in the emerging economies.

North America is Poised to Dominate

Due to the rising adoption of new technologies in the medical device sector, North America is expected to dominate the market studied. The growth can also be attributed to the rising awareness of the advantages of testing kits. The government organizations, such as CDC, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), etc., have been mainly involved in the prevention of Zika virus infection. The CDC has received several funding over the past two years, to combat Zika outbreak across several territories. Several companies have been introducing their diagnostic tests, across North and South American countries.

Global Zika Virus Testing Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

