Application Transformation Market Trends, Demand and Opportunities with Industry Experts as Accenture, Atos SE, Bell Integrator, Cognizant, Fujitsu, HCL, IBM, Pivotal Software, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra

The application transformation encompasses the assessment of current applications to ensure they meet updated compliance and government requirements. Emerging cloud and big data technologies have led to new and advanced levels of transformation processes. Application transformation helps in tackling the usage of social media and mobile computing in any enterprise while leveraging continuous developments in the technology for embracing new models and opportunities.

The application transformation market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the need for continually updating new technologies for enhancing the return on investment coupled with the high maintenance cost of existing legacy applications. However, lengthy and time taking planning process is a challenge for this market. Nonetheless, the application transformation market is likely to offer lucrative opportunities on account of digital transformation during the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the Application Transformation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Accenture PLC

Atos SE

Bell Integrator, Inc.

Cognizant

Fujitsu Limited

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

Pivotal Software, Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

The global application transformation market is segmented on the basis of service, enterprise size, and end-use industry.

The global application transformation market is segmented on the basis of service, enterprise size, and end-use industry. Based on service, the market is segmented as application portfolio assessment, cloud application migration, application replatforming, application integration, UI modernization, and post modernization. On the basis of the enterprise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the end-use industry is classified as BFSI, IT and telecommunications, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, government, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Application Transformation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Application Transformation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Application Transformation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Application Transformation market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Application Transformation Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Application Transformation Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Application Transformation Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Application Transformation Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

