Automatic Transfer Switches Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Size Estimation, Current Industry Status, Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players, Target Audience and Forecast to 2024

Global " Automatic Transfer Switches Market " 2019 Analysis Report audits a Market Regions, Product Categories, with Sales, Business Revenue, Goods cost, Global Automatic Transfer Switches piece of the overall industry and Growth patterns, concentrating on driving Global Automatic Transfer Switches industry players, showcase size, request and supply examination, utilization volume, Forecast 2019 to 2024.

Short Detail About Automatic Transfer Switches Market Report :An automatic transfer switch (ATS) is a device that automatically transfers a power supply from its primary source to a backup source when it senses a failure or outage in the primary source. When a failure occurs in a primary power system, the ATS invokes a standby power source, such as an uninterruptable power supply. An ATS can also start up more long-term backup power systems, such as local diesel generators, to run electric equipment until utility power is restored.

Automatic Transfer Switches Market Top Manufacturers, this report covers

GE

Eaton

Cummins

KOHLER

ABB

Briggs & Stratton

Vertiv

GENERAC

Socomec

Thomson Power Systems

Automatic Transfer Switches Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (Global, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Automatic Transfer Switches Market Segment by Type, covers

Open transition

Closed transition

Static transfer switch (STS)

Others

Automatic Transfer Switches Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

The Scope of the Report:

Transfer switch is an electromechanical device which facilitates switching between two or more power sources mainly backup generators. It assures convenient and hassle free switching and continuous power supply in industrial, commercial and residential operations. The market drivers of the transfer switch market are entirely influenced by power distribution & transmission industry. Growth in the related as well as complementary markets, of generators and alternate energy sources, also contribute towards the growth of transfer switch market.

Sudden brownouts and voltage fluctuation, outages, blackouts, and uncertain weather conditions have led to the increase in demand for transfer switch in the market. The growing dependence on power and critical application in industries, commercial institutions, healthcare, transportation, and households is the driving factor for transfer switch market.

The Asia-Pacific transfer switch market held the largest market share in 2016. The market in China accounts the Second share in this region. Rapid industrialization is driving the market growth in this country. Also, some of the world’s largest transfer switch manufacturers are present in China.

The need for the installation of transfer switch is more seen in the industrial sector as most of the industrial end users rely on continuous power. The sector comprises mainly power rental companies, utilities, telecom & IT (datacenters) and construction & manufacturing, mining industries, oil & gas, automotive, & pharmaceuticals industries. In terms of value, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in the global transfer switch market, followed by commercial and residential.

The worldwide market for Automatic Transfer Switches is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 1450 million US$ in 2024, from 990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automatic Transfer Switches in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Key questions answered in the Automatic Transfer Switches Market report:

What will the market growth rate of Automatic Transfer Switches Market in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Automatic Transfer Switches Market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Automatic Transfer Switches Market?

Who are the key vendors in Automatic Transfer Switches Market space?

What are the Automatic Transfer Switches Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Automatic Transfer Switches Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Automatic Transfer Switches Market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Automatic Transfer Switches Market?

