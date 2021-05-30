Automotive Exhaust Muffler Market Analysis to 2027 – Top Companies Benteler International AG, Bosal Nederland B. V., Eminox Limited, Faurecia SA, Friedrich Boysen GmbH and Co. KG, Futaba Industrial and Sejong Industrial

Automotive exhaust muffler reduces the noise from the engine and also aids the vehicle’s fuel efficiency. The increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the manufacturing of exhaust components to reduce carbon emission and improve fuel consumption is fueling the automotive exhaust muffler market growth. Also, automation in the automotive industry, boosting the automotive exhaust muffler market.

The rapid increase in sales of automobiles and growing awareness about pollution across the world are largely driving the automotive exhaust muffler market. However, the limited scope of application, unavoidable backpressure is restraining the market growth. On the other hand, the rise in adoption of vehicle production paired with an increase in acquisition and joint ventures with the local players, are creating opportunities for the automotive exhaust muffler market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Benteler International AG

2. Bosal Nederland B. V.

3. Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co. KG

4. Eminox Limited

5. Faurecia SA

6. Friedrich Boysen GmbH and Co. KG

7. Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd.

8. Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd.

9. Tenneco Inc.

10. Yutaka Giken Co., Ltd.

The global automotive exhaust muffler market is segmented on the basis of product type and vehicle type. Based product type, the market is segmented center inlet/center outlet, center inlet/dual outlet, center inlet/offset outlet, and offset inlet/offset outlet. On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger car, LCVs and M&HCVs.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Automotive Exhaust Muffler Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa).

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Automotive Exhaust Muffler Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automotive Exhaust Muffler in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Automotive Exhaust Muffler market.

The Automotive Exhaust Muffler Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

What our report offers:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global Automotive Exhaust Muffler Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Automotive Exhaust Muffler, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

