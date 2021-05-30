Automotive Load Bodies Market: Growth Factors, Future Supply & Demand Analysis, Competitive landscape and Forecast by 2017 – 2025
Global Automotive Load Bodies Market: Introduction
Automotive load bodies are typically a load carrier installed on automobiles to transport aggregates, deep-frozen foods, clothing, electronics, hazardous materials and gaseous as well as liquid products. Transportation of cargo through road over short and medium distances is done through trucking. Over the years, revenue generated has trucking is increased significantly across the globe. Additionally, road transport services are indispensable in a connected world as they provide critical connectivity between domestic and global value chains. In most of the developing economies, the fluidity of cargo is entirely dependent on road transport. This, consequently, will proliferate the demand for automotive load bodies which are used to carry the load. Old fleet create high pollution and are also unsafe. Deploying new load carriers will reinforce the demand for automotive load bodies.
Global Automotive Load Bodies Market: Market Dynamics
New road projects will spurt the growth in construction activity and mining sector, which in turn, will promote growth of automotive load bodies. Investments in road infrastructure, global trade activity and enhanced level of consumer demand for goods are expected to increase the demand for load carriers and automotive load bodies. Moreover, high coal production and mineral exploitation are aiding the demand growth for automobile load carriers. The development of high-speed freight networks in various countries is expected to bolster the automotive load bodies market over the forecast period.
Government policies covering low carbon emission vehicles might impeding their sales in some region of the globe. Customers are currently holding purchases and utilizing existing fleets. Moreover, stricter overload restrictions in most of the countries are shifting the trend towards higher gross vehicle weight (GVW) vehicles equipped with load bodies.
Global Automotive Load Bodies Market: Market Segmentation
The global automotive load bodies market can be segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type, sales channel, end user and region.
On the basis of product type, global automotive load bodies market can be segmented into:
- Flat Beds
- Tippers
- Curtain-Sliders
- Box Bodies
- Temperature-Controlled Bodies
- Drop Side Bodies
- Trailers
- Luton Bodies
- Road Tankers
- Others
On the basis of vehicle type, the global automotive load bodies market can be segmented into:
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles
On the basis of sales channel, the global automotive load bodies market can be segmented into:
- OEM
- Aftermarket
On the basis of end user, the global automotive load bodies market can be segmented into:
- Mining Industry
- Agriculture & Forestry
- Logistics & Transportation
- Waste Recycling
- Construction Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Others
Global Automotive Load Bodies Market: Regional Outlook
The logistics and transportation industry in the U.S. is highly competitive. Multinational firms strive to invest in this sector to position themselves in such a way so as to facilitate the flow of goods throughout the country. The growth of mining industry in countries of the Middle East provide solid growth prospects for the automobile load bodies market. Countries, such as Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, are building up their investment portfolio in order to achieve a significant level of investment in manufacturing and mining capabilities. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth opportunities in the automobile load bodies market owing to topography and regional advantage among the landlocked countries. China and India are the prominent countries for the automotive load bodies market owing to their huge population and respective demands. The significant level of intra-regional trade among the Western European countries is expected to support growth in automotive load bodies.
Global Automotive Load Bodies Market: Key Participants
Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive load bodies market discerned across the value chain include
- Fitzgeralds Vehicle Works
- Sliding Systems, Inc.
- Kögel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG
- SA Truck Bodies
- Fahrzeugwerk Bernard Krone Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Godwin Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- JC Payne (UK) Limited
- Mungi Group
- M & P Bodies
- Royal Truck Bodies
- Centro Manufacturing Corporation
- Commercial Engineers and Body Builders Co., Ltd.
- Kässbohrer Transport Technik GmbH
