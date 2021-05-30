Autonomous Truck Market report is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of (2018 – 2023) | 360 Market Updates

Autonomous Truck Market (2018 – 2023) research report provides List of manufacturers, regional analysis, segmentation by type & applications and the actual process of whole Autonomous Truck industry. Autonomous Truck Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify future investment in the market.

“ Autonomous Truck Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% over a five years forecast period.”

Volvo GroupDaimler AGGoogle IncPACCARUber Technologies Inc.

DAFScaniaWABCOTesla Inc.



The global autonomous truck market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, 2018-2023, owing to the growing penetration of advanced technology in commercial vehicles.

Increasing Demand for Safety is Driving the Autonomous Truck Market Growth

Occurrence of occupant and pedestrian fatalities while driving a truck has been a major concern for the automakers and governments across the globe. Human error has been a major reason for about 90% of the total truck accidents during 2014-2017, and thus, preventing human errors while driving has been the prime focus of the automakers. Therefore, the deployment of ADAS features like lane warning system and autonomous emergency braking has been gradually increasing in the trucks to reduce the possibilities of accidents due to human errors. Europe Commission became the first to launch a rule under its general safety regulations 661/2009/EC in 2009, which mandated the above mentioned two ADAS features in all new commercial vehicles with effect from 1 November 2015. Following the footprints of European automotive industry, the other regions such as North America and Asia have also adopted the same significantly resulting in the growth of semi-autonomous trucks across the global market.

Growing Programs to Promote Self-Driving or Fully Autonomous Trucks

Though fully autonomous trucks are still under testing trials, a few commercial launches of self-driving trucks are anticipated by 2019, owing to the implementation of truck platooning method. Europe is expected to grow at a faster pace in autonomous trucks market, due to the increasing support from the EU government toward fuel efficient vehicles. For instance, recently in 2017, UK government showed green light for the adoption of autonomous trucks that drive in platooning system and is planning to invest USD 9.45 million for trials on UK motorways. Apart from Europe, regions like North America, Japan, Singapore, and other Asian countries are undergoing autonomous truck test trails. The positive and beneficial results of on-going autonomous truck trails are likely to boost the growth of full autonomous trucks market during 2020-2025.

