Bolts Market 2019-2024: Overview, Classification, Types and Market Size

About Bolts:

Bolt is a fastener consisting of a threaded pin or rod with a head at one end, designed to be inserted through holes in assembled parts and secured by a mated nut that is tightened by applying torque.

Bolts Market Key Players:

Fastenal

KAMAX

Arconic (Alcoa)

Acument

Infasco

Dokka Fasteners

Marmon

Gem-Year

Stanley Black & Decker

LISI Group

CISER

Sundram Fasteners

Nucor Fastener

TR Fastenings

Tianbao Fastener

Cooper & Turner

ATF

XINXING FASTENERS

Ganter

Nitto Seiko

Oglaend System

Penn Engineering

AFI Industries

Bolts market is a growing market into the Machinery & Equipment sector at present years. The Bolts has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Bolts Market Types:

Half Screw Bolt

Full Screw Bolt Bolts Market Applications:

Automotive

Machinery

Construction

MRO

Other Scope of the Report:

Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the bolts industry will be more and more popular in the future

The worldwide market for Bolts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 33100 million US$ in 2024, from 28700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.