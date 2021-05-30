Casein and Caseinates Market to Set Prodigious Growth

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Casein and Caseinates Market Research Report 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 110 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Caseins are proteins found in milk; they have an essential amino acid composition, which is required for the development and growth of humans. Caseins are profoundly absorbable in the digestive system. They are used for food and non-food applications.

Growth of the global casein and caseinate market is mainly driven by rising health awareness and new functional food product launches, growing disposable income, increasing promotional activities and growing demands for protein-enriched food products. Global casein production accounted for 333.3 Metric Tons whereas caseinate accounted for 2143.1 Metric Tons. Other trends driving the growth of the casein and caseinate market include growing awareness about the health benefits of specific milk components.

North America dominated the casein and caseinate market with over 33.8% market share in 2014 and is anticipated to remain dominant by 2025. Western Europe and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan collectively accounted for over 37% of the total casein and caseinate market share in 2014. Among all the regions, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is anticipated to register the highest CAGR between 2015 and 2025, followed by Latin America due to increasing infant formula market and reduction in trade barriers in the ASEAN region coupled with rising demand of food and beverage.

In 2019, the market size of Casein and Caseinates is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Casein and Caseinates.

This report studies the global market size of Casein and Caseinates, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Casein and Caseinates sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

AMCO Proteins

Armor Proteins

Charotar Casein

Fontera

Lactalis

Lactoprot

DMV International

Erie Casein

Gansu Hualing Milk Products Group

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market Segment by Product Type

Edible

Industrial Casein

Sodium Caseinate

Calcium Caseinate

Potassium Caseinate

Market Segment by Application

Food and Beverage

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Others

