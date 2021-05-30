Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Market 2019 Status, Growth Rate by Applications, and Future Forecast 2024

Global Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Market Report 2019 to 2024 with Major Players, Types, Applications, and Leading Regions is an analytical tool for highlighting changes, evaluating the current market, and encouraging the ongoing trends. This Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) report admits the competitive and rapidly evolving industry, marketing advice that is up to date is imperative to track performance and make decisions such as both endurance and growth.

Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB), commonly known as butyrate, is resistant to ultraviolet rays, has a lower moisture absorption than acetate and has an extremely high impact strength.This material is based on cellulose, being the chief constituent of cell walls of higher plants. Commercially it is made from cotton linters and wood pulp. Hence it belongs to the renewable polymers.

Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Market, By Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Type, Estimates and Forecast-2024($Billion)

Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Market, By Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Application, Estimates and Forecast-2024($Billion)

Automotive

Coatings

Lacquers

Nail Care

Printing Inks

Profound assessment of Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) market competition and leading players:

Rotuba

Adapt Plastics

Scandia Plastics

Hydrite Chemical

Eastman Chemical

Polymer Extruded Products

Emco Industrial Plastics

UL

Elkamet

Gemini

Distrupol

Amco International

Jiangsu Ruijia Chemistry

Rugao Zhongchang Chemical

Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) Market Overview:

As an important material, cellulose acetate butyrate (CAB) has many applications. It can be used in coating industry due to its UV-resistant property. Also, it is wildly used in printing oil industry because of its performance solubility. In nail care, cellulose acetate butyrate (CAB) acts as a leveling agents.Because of its high technical barriers, cellulose acetate butyrate (CAB) can only be produced by Eastman. In another word, Eastman is the only manufacturer in this industry. Cellulose acetate butyrate (CAB) production base is United State. Although a lot of companies are trying to produce this product in past few years, their quality cannot reach the standard. Due to Eastman’s exclusive monopoly position, sales gross margin of cellulose acetate butyrate (CAB) in Eastman was high and it was 33.06% in 2015.The worldwide market for Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.1% over the next five years, will reach 590 million US$ in 2024, from 590 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.This report focuses on the Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Geographically this Cellulose Acetate Butyrate (CAB) report is split into several important areas, together with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and also market share and growth pace in those regions, by 2014 to 2024 (forecast), covering North America, UK, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

