Colored PU Foams Market Outlook, Size, Trends & Sales in 2019 Reports

Colored PU Foams are thermosetting polymers having characteristics such as flexibility, rigidity, durability, and fatigue resistance. It offers high performance, versatile designs, flexibility, thermal resistance and efficient energy to the products. Applications of Colored PU Foams include bedding, packaging, upholstery furniture, floor insulation, automotive accessories, etc. Conventional foams have similar portfolio as the Colored PU Foams have; however, Colored PU Foams could be modified as per its desired application. Due to the various properties of Colored PU Foams, these are used in the industries such as automotive, interior construction, furniture, electronics appliances, footwear, sports, packaging, leisure apparel, etc.

The growth of the Colored PU Foams market is driven by the factors such as increased activities in civil construction and due to high demand for efficient foams for packaging, interiors and furniture. However, the major limitation of the Colored PU Foams market is the regulations for environmental protection due to which there are less number of approved chemicals present in the market. In addition, high price of the raw materials is also hampering to the growth of the Colored PU Foams market. Rising practice of green buildings and products such as bio-based products offers lot of opportunities for the growth of the market.

Colored PU Foams Product Market Analysis

Colored PU Foams product market is segmented into rigid PU foams and flexible PU foams. Flexible PU foams are the largest revenue generating segment due to its open cell structure that is capable of providing comfort and versatile designs to the products. Market share of flexible PU foams accounts for more than half in the Colored PU Foams market.

Colored PU Foams Application Market Analysis

Colored PU Foams application market is segmented into construction, automotive, packaging, footwear, electronic appliances, furniture & interiors and others (leisure apparel, sports, etc). Furniture & interiors is the largest revenue generating segment due to high demand for Colored PU Foams in manufacturing designer chairs, cushioned panels, head rest, cushion seats, luxury couches, mattresses and carpets.

Colored PU Foams Geography Market Analysis

Colored PU Foams geography market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Asia Pacific is the dominating segment of this market due to rising growth in aviations & automotive industry.

Competitive Landscape

The key strategies adopted by the companies to expand in the Colored PU Foams market are product launch, mergers & acquisitions and agreements & collaborations. These strategies would help in gaining competitive advantages and expansion of the market. The companies profiled in this report are Recticel S.A., Rogers Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Bayer MaterialScience AG, Stepan Company, and Carpenter Company.

High Level Analysis

The report analyzes various macro environments of the Colored PU Foams market using porter’s analysis. According to porter’s analysis, the bargaining power of the supplier is high due to high cost of switching. The bargaining power of buyer is low due to the specialized products of construction paints and coatings market. The threat of substitute is low due to unavailability of alternate products.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Colored PU Foams market is segmented based on product, applications and geographies.

Market by Products

Rigid PU Foams

Flexible PU Foams

Market by Applications

Construction

Automotive

Packaging

Footwear

Electronic Appliances

Furniture & Interiors

Others (Leisure Apparel, Sports, etc)

Market by Geography