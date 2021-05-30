Combat UAV Market Outlook to 2027 – Lead by AeroVironment, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries or IAI, Leonardo S. p. A., Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Thales Group

Military drones are generally utilized for the patrolling and reconnaissance, but due to the growing risks involved in national security, these UAVs are armed and converted for the combat. The combat UAVs have several applications such as artillery fire direction, gathering electronic intelligence (ELINT) data, lasing targets for fighter planes, and post-strike damage assessment and surveillance. Combat UAV are employed to carry aircraft artillery such as laser weapons, bombs, and missiles.

The changing nature of advanced warfare, growing adoption of unmanned technologies and increasing investments by private players in UAVs are significant factors driving the growth of the global combat UAV market. The developed nations, such as the US, Russia, China, France, and the UK, are focusing on the development and manufacturing of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) for counter-insurgency and domestic warfare. UAVs are featured with remote, real-time controlling from distant locations with varying levels of autonomy. Currently, more than 30 countries are using combat UAVs. Increasing territorial disputes between the nations such as the Asia Pacific and the MEA region are anticipated to fuel the demands for combat UAVs.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. AeroVironment, Inc.

2. BAE Systems plc

3. Elbit Systems Ltd.

4. Israel Aerospace Industries or IAI

5. Leonardo S. p. A.

6. Lockheed Martin Corporation

7. Northrop Grumman Corporation

8. Thales Group

9. The Boeing Company

10. The Raytheon Company

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Combat UAV market is segmented on the basis of type, propulsion type, endurance, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as fixed wing, rotary wing. Further, based on Propulsion Type, the market is divided into battery powered, fuel cell, and hybrid cell. Furthermore, on basis of endurance, market is segmented as Less than 1-2 Hours, 2-6 Hours, More than 6 Hours. Based on application, the Combat UAV market is segmented as intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, combat operations, battle damage management, and delivery and transportation.

Combat UAV Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Combat UAV Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

