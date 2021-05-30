Contact Center Applications Market explored in the latest research by 3clogic, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise, Aspect Software, Avaya, Cisco Systems, Enghouse Interactive, Five9, Mitel Corporation, SAP SE, Unify
In a bid to garner larger market shares, businesses today have laid down large emphasis on customer serving strategies. The contact center applications comprise of a part of larger customer relationship management strategies. Contact center applications offer Omni-channel communication services with the customer over voice, mail, social media, and website support. With the help of contact center applications, the inbound and outbound processes of an organization are automated and it reduces the burden on the customer care department thereby contributing in boosting the overall productivity of the organization.
Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, 3clogic, Alcatel Lucent Enterprise, Aspect Software, Avaya, Inc., Cisco Systems, Enghouse Interactive, Five9, Inc., Mitel Corporation, SAP SE, Unify, Inc.
Increasing needs for organizations to adopt a customer-centric approach in the wake of fierce competitions, and the presence of Omni-channel communication methods are the major factors driving the contact center applications market. Problems in integration with the legacy systems hinder the smooth adoptions of the contact center applications market and pose little challenges to the growth. Further, proliferation in the number of customers using social media lay out a strong growth platform for the players in the contact center applications market.
The global contact center applications market is segmented on the basis of solution, service, deployment model, and end-user. Based on solution, the contact center applications market is segmented into Automatic Call Distribution (ACD), Call Recording, Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), Customer Collaboration, Dialer, Interactive Voice Responses (IVR), Reporting & Analytics, Workforce Optimization, and Others. On the basis of service, the contact center applications market is segmented into Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance, Training and Consulting, and Managed Services. Further, the contact center applications market is segmented on the basis of deployment model into Cloud-based and On-premise. The contact center applications market on the basis of the end-user is classified into BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Government, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, and Others.
