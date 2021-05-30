Denture Market 2024: Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure

Global “Denture Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Dentures, (also known as false teeth), are prosthetic devices constructed to replace missing teeth; they are supported by the surrounding soft and hard tissues of the oral cavity. Conventional dentures are removable (removable partial denture or complete denture). However, there are many denture designs, some which rely on bonding or clasping onto teeth or dental implants (fixed prosthodontics).

Modern Dental

Huge Dental

JH Dental

SDMF

Rabbit

Pigeon

DIMEI

Caiyu Dental

YAMAHACHI

SHOFU

GC Dental

Densply

Vita Zahnfabrik

Heraeus Kulzer

Full Denture

Partial Denture

Repair Broken Teeth

Implanted Teeth

The China average price of Denture is in the dcreasing trend, from 105 USD/ K Units in 2011 to 113 USD/K Units in 2015. With the situation of China economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Denture includes Full Denture, Partial Denture. And the proportion of Full Denture in 2015 is about 28.2% and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015. The Partial Denture in 2015 is about 71.8% and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

