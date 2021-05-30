Diagnostic Imaging Devices Market to See Incredible Growth During 2020

Globally, the diagnostic imaging devices market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and injuries, and growing aging population. In addition, increasing funding from government bodies, rising initiatives undertaken by government associations to boost awareness, technological advancement and widening application of diagnostic imaging devices are also fueling the growth of the market. However, strict regulatory requirements and heightened risk of cancer owing to exposure to radiation restrain the growth of the global diagnostic imaging devices market.

The global diagnostic imaging devices market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 26,477.1 million in 2014 to USD 35,793.4 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy Of This @https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2822

North America is the largest market for diagnostic imaging devices while X-rays are the most popular type of diagnostic imaging devices. In terms of growth, Asia is the fastest growing region; while nuclear imaging and computed tomography scanners make for the fastest growing type of diagnostic imaging devices.

Ultrasound is a widely used imaging modality used for diagnosis, staging various diseases and to study internal body structures such as soft tissues and internal organs. The global ultrasound diagnostic imaging devices market was expected to grow from an estimated USD 6,146.7 million in 2014 to USD 8,363.4 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.