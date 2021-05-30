E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Projected to Register 13.0% CAGR to 2024 | Skillsoft, Blackboard, GP Strategies, SAI Global, Cornerstone, Saba, NAVEX Global

The global corporate compliance training market is highly competitive, fragmented, and diversified due to the presence of a large number of regional and international vendors on a global level. Many vendors are increasingly focusing on designing solutions for specific requirements such as compliance consultancy, advisory services, and compliance-related database requirements and are providing compliance training packages, which are aimed at offering maximum protection while maintaining a proactive approach. Moreover, large players are investing significantly on training and developmental activities, developing content internally that is specific to their needs, and investing in developing newer and unique products and methods of delivering training to stay ahead of the competition in terms of knowledgeable workforce. According to this study, over the next five years, the E-learning Corporate Compliance Training market will register a 13.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6420 million by 2024, from US$ 3080 million in 2019.

Leading E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Players:

Skillsoft, Blackboard, GP Strategies, SAI Global, Cornerstone, Saba, NAVEX Global, City&Guilds Kineo, CrossKnowledge, LRN, 360training, Interactive Services

The E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market is experiencing a high growth rate in the region due to the availability of technology-enabled corporate training and delivery methods, compliance training through mobile devices using synchronous and asynchronous methods, and videos, games, and simulated content besides the textual format. Furthermore, the increasing preference for custom-built compliance training solutions due to the changing regulations will also fuel the E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Markets growth prospects.

Segmentation by product type:

Blended, Online

Segmentation by application:

Information Security Training, Regulatory Compliance Training, Sexual Harassment Training, CoC and Ethics Training, Cyber Security Training, Diversity Training, Other Compliance Training

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size

2.2 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Sales by Product

4.2 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Revenue by Product

4.3 E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global E-learning Corporate Compliance Training Breakdown Data by End User

