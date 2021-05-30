Fiber Optics Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2023

Description:-

The analysts forecast the global fiber optics market to grow at a CAGR of 11.45% during the period 2017-2021.

A fiber optic is a thin cylinder of dielectric material, which is capable of transmitting messages modulated onto light waves. Fiber optic is a transparent, flexible fiber made up of thin strands of glass or plastic, which is slightly thicker in diameter than that of a human hair. One cable can have one strand or many strands. Each strand can carry almost 25,000 telephone calls, so an entire fiber optic cable can carry millions of calls.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fiber optics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of fiber optic and fiber optic cables to various application segments including cable TV, data center, military, oil and gas, and telecommunication.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Fiber Optics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Corning

• Furukawa Electric

• Optical Cable

• Prysmian

• Sterlite Technologies

• YOFC

Other prominent vendors

• Fujikura

• FUTONG Group

• General Cable

Market driver

• Growing demand for increased network bandwidth

Market challenge

• Lack of skilled technicians

Market trend

• Emerging cloud computing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

Working of fiber optics

Applications of optical fibers

Advantages

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

Telecommunication

Data center

CATV

Military

Oil and gas

PART 07: Market segmentation by type

Market overview

Single mode

Market size and forecast

Multimode fiber

Market size and forecast

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

APAC

Americas

EMEA

PART 09: Key leading countries

US

China

PART 10: Decision framework

Continued……

