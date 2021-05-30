Future of Sweet Potato Flour Market – A comprehensive study

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Sweet Potato Flour Market Research Report 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 110 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Sweet potato is one of the world’s major food crops cultivated across the globe. Sweet potatoes are good source of vitamin C, vitamin A, and E as well as iron, dietary fiber and potassium which helps in reducing cholesterol and are also low in fat.

One of the significant factors contributing towards the growth of sweet potato market is by the greater demand from the food manufacturer’s as companies are offering many sweet potato flour products such as culinary dishes, snacks, meals, and others.

In 2019, the market size of Sweet Potato Flour is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sweet Potato Flour.

This report studies the global market size of Sweet Potato Flour, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Sweet Potato Flour sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Urban Platter

Saipro Biotech Private

Bulk Powders

Ham Farms

Sinofi Ingredients

Dole Food

Bright Harvest Sweet Potato

ConAgra Foods

Nash Produce

Carolina Innovative Food Ingredients

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market Segment by Product Type

Sweet Potato Stem

Fresh Sweet Potato

Market Segment by Application

Food And Beverage

Snacks

Feed

Other

