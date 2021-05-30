Global Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market Expected to Touch USD 5.3 Billion by 2027

The Anti-Epileptic Drugs market is segment into drug type which is further divided into first generation, second generation and third generation. The global market is also segmented on the range of activity into broad spectrum AEDs and narrow spectrum AEDs. Out of these the broad spectrum AEDs are expected to dominate the market during the forecast years globally. However, the market for narrow spectrum AEDs is expected to grow at a higher rate due to higher adoption rate caused by their disease specific action. Further, the market is segmented on the mechanism of action into action on ion channels, enhance GABA transmission, inhibit EAA transmission and others.

The global Anti-Epileptic Drugs market is expected to reach USD 5.3 Billion by the end of 2027. The growth of Anti-Epileptic Drugs is dependent on the increasing incidence of generalized and partial epileptic seizures globally which is contributing to the global disease burden.

According to region North America AEDs market is expected to depict a positive growth due to increased healthcare expenditure to mitigate the rising disease prevalence. Also, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to rising awareness regarding preventive treatment for epilepsy and its multiple symptoms for an early diagnosis. Further, China has the largest market share in the regional platform and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to increasing disease prevalence in these regions resulting in a growing demand.

In the regional market Europe is prominent market of Anti-Epileptic Drugs is expected to witness of high growth rate over the forecast period. Countries such as Germany and Italy are expected to drive the market for European region.

Rising Prevalence of Diseases

According to WHO, there are approximately 50 Million people worldwide suffering from epilepsy, accounting for 0.6% of the global burden of disease. This has created a demand for more effective and efficient drugs that would improve the quality of life, reduce the symptoms and decrease the adverse effects in the long term.

Government Expenditure on Healthcare

In countries such as United States, Netherlands, Italy etc. the government expenditure on healthcare is increasing. This has resulted in improved accessibility for people towards anti-epileptic drugs.

Further, cost of the drugs is expected to dampen the growth of the Anti-Epileptic Drugs market during the forecast period.

The report titled "Anti-Epileptic Drugs Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027" delivers detailed overview of the global Anti-Epileptic Drugs market in terms of market segmentation by drug type, range of activity, mechanism of action and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global Anti-Epileptic Drugs market which includes company profiling of GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Eisai Co., Cephalon, Inc and Abbott Laboratories.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global anti-epileptic drugs market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

