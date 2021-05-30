Global Dehydrated Seafood market forecast to 2025 published by Marketresearchnest

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global (United States, European Union and China) Dehydrated Seafood Market Research Report 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 110 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Dehydrated seafood is a result of dehydration which is the removal of water content from sea animal’s bodies by mechanical means. Removal of water content reduces muscle enzyme and microorganism activities in sea animal’s bodies which further helps in the preservation of seafood for longer periods of time. Dehydrated seafood does not require refrigeration for preservation at home or during consumption. It retains all the nutrients present in the fresh sea animals in concentrated forms, hence it is rich in nutrients such as vitamins, proteins, iron, and calcium. Growing demand for seafood with longer shelf life coupled with rising demand for seasonal seafood across the globe has played a major role in driving the market for dehydrated seafood across the globe. Another factor driving the dehydrated seafood market globally, is the use of dehydrated seafood as ingredients in food products. Health benefits pertaining to the consumption of dehydrated seafood also has fuelled the growth of the dehydrated seafood market across the globe.Â

Growing market for dehydrated seafood based ingredients in food products has played a major role in fuelling the growth of the dehydrated seafood market across the globe. Dried fish ingredients are used in preparations of soups, sauces, salad dressings, dips, and seasonings among others. They are also used as flavor enhancers in various food items. Dried whitefish namely cod and haddock are low in fat as well as calories, whereas sardines, trout, salmon, and mackerel are oil fish rich in Omega 3 which further protect against coronary heart diseases. They also help in developing strong teeth and bones. These health benefits of dehydrated seafood has also played a major role in driving the market for the same across the globe.

In 2019, the market size of Dehydrated Seafood is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dehydrated Seafood

This report studies the global market size of Dehydrated Seafood, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Dehydrated Seafood sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Maruha Nichiro

Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Nichirei

Kyokuyo

Royal Greenland

Leroy Seafood

Nikken Foods

Kanegrade

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market Segment by Product Type

Spray Dried

Freeze Dried

Vacuum Dried

Sun Dried

Hot Air Dried

Others

Market Segment by Application

Supermarket

Hypermarket

E-commerce

Retailers

