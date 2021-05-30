Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market Key Players: ESRI, Autodesk, SuperMap, Trimble, Hexagon AB (Intergraph), General Electric Co., Pitney Bowes

A fresh report titled “Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.

A geographic information system (GIS) is a system developed to capture, store, manipulate, analyze, manage, and present all types of geographical data. GIS software contains additional tools compared to a relational database. It provides tools and functions to input and store spatial data or geographic data. It facilitates users to perform geographic query, run analysis model and display geographic data in the map form. It enables quick access to relevant location specific data for making informed business decisions, which is projected to boost the market growth.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The base year for the market research study is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 until 2025.

The report comes with various key features which includes:

Market Structure: Industry Overview, Life cycle analysis, value chain and supply chain analysis

Market Dynamics Analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, Trade analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast upto 2025

Competitive landscape: Market share of companies, geographical presence, product launches, mergers & acquisitions and others

Strategic Insights: Market segments attractiveness, associated growth opportunities and BPS Analysis

Emerging industry trends

Growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market with respect to following sub-markets:

BY COMPONENT

– Software

– Services

BY TYPE OF GIS SOFTWARE

– Desktop GIS

– Server GIS

– Developer GIS

– Mobile GIS

– Others

BY FUNCTION

– Mapping

– Surveying

– Location-based Services

– Navigation & Telematics

– Others

BY END USER

– Defense

– Agriculture

– Oil & Gas

– Construction

– Utilities

– Transportation & Logistics

– Others

By Geography

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

This study also provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape for the year 2018. Key players profiled in the report includes ESRI, Autodesk, SuperMap, Trimble, Hexagon AB (Intergraph), General Electric Co., Pitney Bowes, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited (Cadcorp), Bentley System, and Caliper.

