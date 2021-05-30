Global Kombucha Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast By 2021
Kombucha is type of tea, used in drugs and medicines, created by mixing sugar with microbial culture such as bacteria, yeast, sometime fruit juice, mold and other zests.
The global kombucha market has developed exponentially over the past few years and is anticipated to reach USD 2.1 Billion by 2021, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2%.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075253
Market Segmentation
By Type
On the basis of type, the global kombucha market is segmented as follows:
Bacteria
Yeast
Mold
Others
By Flavor
On the basis of flavor, the global kombucha market is segmented as follows:
Herbs & Spices
Citrus
Berries
Apple
Coconut & Mangoes
Flowers
Others
By Region
On the basis of region, the global kombucha market is segmented into
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers and challenges
Spiked health awareness, expanded consumer disposable income across the globe and changing lifestyle are some of the key drivers of global kombucha market. Moreover, rising demand for healthy and natural food & beverages and growing incidences of prolonged diseases such as high blood pressure ,diabetes, cancer, etc. are also expected to fuel the growth of global kombucha market in the up-coming years.
However, microbial sourcing and non-disinfected packaging of the product and lack of awareness amongst the consumers are projected to be major restraints of the global kombucha market over the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021.
Market Size and Forecast
With 39.6% share in 2015, North America became the biggest kombucha market. The North America kombucha has shown a significant demand in recent years and market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% over the period 2015 to 2021.
Under North America region, U.S. was the first to launch kombucha beverage in the market by establishing two popular brands, Synergy snd GT’S Ksombucha.
Asia Pacific and Europe kombucha market is growing at an average rate owing to escalating initiatives taken by the government.
Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10075253
Key players
Nesalla Kombucha
Red Bull Gmbh
Reed’s Inc.
Revive Kombucha
The Humm Kombucha Llc
Townshend’s Tea Company
Buchi Kombucha
Cell – Nique Corporation
Gt’s Kombucha
Kevita, Inc.
Kombucha Wonder Drink
Kosmic Kombucha
Live Soda Kombucha
Makana Beverages Inc.
About Kenneth Research:
Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.
Contact Us
Kenneth Research
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 313 462 0609