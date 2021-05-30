Global Openstack Market: Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2019-2025
Global Open stack Services Market was valued at USD 9.15 billion approximately in the year 2017. Global Digital Signage Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% approximately from 2019 to 2025 to reach USD 9.10 billion approximately. The fast adoption, easy deployment is some of the major divers boosting the overall market. the Analyst has observed a sudden increase in the cloud adoption and has open new opportunity for new vendors.
European market has been forecasted to grow at the highest rate over the given time frame followed by other regions. North American market is considered as the major market for the Openstack provider which is boosting up their growth. The other region is also expected to grow on the given forecasted time period of 2018-2025.
The major Industry Players in Openstack Services Market are Bright Computing, Inc. (U.S.), Canonical Ltd. (UK), Mirantis Inc. (U.S.), Rackspace Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Dell Emc (U.S.), Huawei Technologies (China), Easystack (China), Platform9 Systems (U.S.), Red Hat, Inc. (U.S), Suse (Germany), Ibm (U.S.), Vmware (U.S.) proving information like Company Overview, Financial overview, Product Overview and current development.
By Organization Size
• Large Enterprise
• Small and medium Size
By Component
• Services
• Solution
By Industry Verticals
• Retail
• E-commerce
• BFSI
• Academic & Research
• Telecommunication
• Defence and Government
• IT
• Manufacturing
• Others
By Region
North America
• USA
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
