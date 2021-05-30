Global Umbilical Vessel Catheters Market key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2027

The global Umbilical vessel catheters market is segmented into by product type:-umbilical artery catheters (UAC), umbilical vein catheters (UVC); by end-user:-hospitals, neonatal care centers and by regions. Umbilical vessel catheters market is anticipated to mask a significant CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

According to WHO (World Health Organization), 15 million babies are born prematurely every year and this number tends to increase over the forecast period. The umbilical vessel market is sectioned on the basis of product type and end user. Based on the end user both umbilical venous catheter and umbilical artery catheter are estimated to gain nearly equal market share. Based on end user umbilical vessel catheters market is categorized as hospitals and neonatal care center. Among all end-users, hospital is estimated to advance maximum market share over the forecast period. The umbilical vessel catheter market is estimated to demonstrate exponential progress owing to increase in healthcare expenses for neonatal nurture. WHO stated that three-quarter of prematurely born babies has been saved in 2016 by exercising cost effectual mediation.

North America is the second most profitable region for umbilical vessel catheters market followed by Europe due to increase in number of neonatal care centers and favorable reimbursements setup. The Asia-Pacific region is expected profit maximum market shares owing to high number of premature births in India and China.

Increasing Number of Premature Deliveries & Rising Number of Neonatal Centers

The increase in the number of premature deliveries all over the world and increase in the number of neonatal care center are the primary elements propelling the progress of umbilical vessel catheter market.

Constant blood pressure observation and sample collection of blood gases can be done effortlessly by exercising the umbilical vessel catheter which will again increase the demand for this market.

However, cost constraints of product and deficiency of trained professionals to operate, the hazard of infection and blood clotting during the treatment by using umbilical vessel catheter will slow down the growth of this market.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global umbilical vessel catheters market which includes company profiling of Medtronic PLC, Vygon SA, Neotech Products, Anthelio Healthcare Solutions Inc., SURU International Pvt. Ltd., Utah Medical Products, Inc., Centurion Medical Products., and Hummingbird Medical. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global aerospace fasteners market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

