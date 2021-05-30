Gout Therapeutics Market report is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period of (2018 – 2023) | 360 Market Updates

Gout Therapeutics Market (2018 – 2023) research report provides List of manufacturers, regional analysis, segmentation by type & applications and the actual process of whole Gout Therapeutics industry. Gout Therapeutics Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify future investment in the market.

“ Gout Therapeutics Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 15% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Gout Therapeutics Market are –

AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Horizon Pharma plc

Merck & Co. Inc

Novartis

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Savient Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

and Teijin Pharma Ltd

among others.

Gout Therapeutics Market Overview

The Gout Therapeutics Market is expected to grow, at a CAGR of approximately 15% during the forecast period. The recent years has observed growing acceptance of the drugs owing to their capability to yield powerful anti-inflammatory action, with several others currently undergoing clinical trials which are anticipated to be marketed during the forecast period and are expected to drive the market. Some of the marketed products include Krystexxa, Colcrys, Zyloprim, among others which is the approved by the US FDA for gout. On the basis of regional analysis, North America is among the most lucrative region owing to increased awareness in society, multiple major player’s wide presence with their branded products, increasing use of imaging modalities to diagnose gout in better healthcare facilities.

Increasing Alcohol Consumption and the Associated Risk of Gout to Induce a Surge in the Gout Therapeutics Market

There are several studies conducted in past to relate the lifestyle factors contributing to Gout prevalence. Among them, as per a 2015 publication in the “American Journal of Medicine”, it was reported that there was a significant dose-response relationship between the amount of alcohol consumption and risk of recurrent gout attacks. Similar results were replicated by other studies. As per the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) conducted in 2015, it was found that 86.4 % of people aged 18 or older reported drinking alcohol at some point in their lifetime. 70.1 % reported that they drank in the past year; 56.0 % reported that they drank in the past month. Based on the above-mentioned statistics and considering the association between alcoholism and gout it can be expected that increasing alcohol consumption among the primary factor driving the gout therapeutics market over the forecast period.

Other contributing drivers include rising adoption of biologics, with increased R&D on regenerative medicines and technological advancements in imaging modalities improving the gout understanding and clinical applications.

Side Effects of Gout Therapeutic Drugs to Impede the growth of Gout Therapeutics Market

Colchicine is the most common drug deployed for the treatment of gout. Colchicine-induced myopathy and neuropathy might be more recurrent than formerly recognized, and hence patients undergoing long-term therapy must be supervised continuously. Bone marrow depression has been informed, mainly in cases of severe colchicine intoxication, and intravenous administration of the drug has been associated with acute pancytopenia and in some cases even death. Because of its cytogenic effects and reported association with Down’s syndrome, the agent should not be used by pregnant women. In addition, the adverse effects affects the complete treatment procedure which raising multiple other disorders such in 2018, high rates of cardiovascular events were reported from the drug febuxostat. Along with slow awareness, these limitations of gout therapeutics results are expected to hamper the growth of the gout therapeutics market.

Another limitation considered under the scope of the study include high indirect cost associated with gout therapeutics.

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Region for the Gout Therapeutics Market

The Asia Pacific countries are anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forcasted period for this market with the presence of several high econmically growing countries such as India, China, South Korea, and other South Asian countries. The factors such as diversified patient pool, increasing investment by major players with local manufacturers and hospital chains such as Brii Biosciences launched “bring innovative medicines to chinese patients” in collaboration with several pharma firms globally including Ardea Biosciences (AstraZeneca) for gout, raises the growth opportunities and adoption rate in the emerging markets. Additionally, lifestyle factors such as increasing smoking prevalence & alcohol consumption and stressed lifestyle is likely to boost the incidence of gout over the period, 2018-2023.

Global Gout Therapeutics Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

