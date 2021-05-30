Greenhouse Film 2019 Global Market Net Worth US$ 8.3 billion Forecast By 2026

Description:-

The global greenhouse film market is estimated to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. The report ‘Greenhouse Film Market Share, Size, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report, By Resin Type (Low Density Polyethylene, Linear Low-Density Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride), By Width (4.5M, 5.5 M, 7M, 9M), By Thickness, By Application, By Regions: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026’ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends. In 2018, the Low-Density Polyethylene segment accounted for the highest share in the global greenhouse film industry in terms of revenue. North America was the leading contributor to the global market revenue in 2018.

The increase in the population worldwide and growth in global food demand majorly drives the market growth. The ability to produce high quality crops throughout the year, lesser use of water for crop cultivation, improved crop quality, and increased level of control over crop growth boost the market growth. Growing urbanization, need to enhance agricultural yield, rising investments by government organizations on agricultural schemes, and increasing focus on nutritious food products and indoor farming accelerate the market growth. New emerging markets, technological advancements in farming methods, growing demand and area used for greenhouse protected cultivation would provide growth opportunities in the market in the coming years.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3907764-greenhouse-film-market-share-size-trends-analysis-report

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Polyethylene plastic is available in two different strengths; commercial grade for large industrial applications and utility grade for personal use. Polyethylene plastic usually lasts for a year or two. Polyvinyl Plastic is expensive, durable offer high strength. However, the most durable greenhouse plastic is polycarbonate plastic. It is a twin wall, polyethylene plastic that maintains heat and humidity with the ability to last for up to a decade.

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/greenhouse-film-2019-global-market-net-worth-us-8-3-billion-forecast-by-2026-335525.html

In 2018, North America generated the highest market share in terms of revenue in the greenhouse film industry. The growing urbanization, and rising population has accelerated the market growth in the region. A significant rise in the demand for organic and chemical free food products supports the market growth in the region. The technological advancements in farming methods, and increasing need for controlled environment for high quality crops further improves the market growth rate. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to significant growth of population, government schemes, and strong technical expertise in agricultural practices. Technological advancements and established R&D institutes in China and Japan further supports the market growth.

The well-known companies profiled in the Greenhouse Film market report include Polifilm Extrusion GmbH, Essen Multipack Limited, Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd, Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-Tech Corporation, Thai Charoen Thong Karntor Co., Ltd, Central Worldwide Co., Ltd, Berry Global Group, Inc., The Dow Chemicals Company, Agriplast SRL, and Lumite, Inc. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Greenhouse Film Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Low Density Polyethylene

Linear Low Density Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polycarbonate

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Others

Greenhouse Film Width Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

5M

5 M

7M

9M

Others

Greenhouse Film Thickness Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

80200 microns

Greenhouse Film Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Vegetables

Fruits

Flowers & Ornamentals

Others

Greenhouse Film Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3907764-greenhouse-film-market-share-size-trends-analysis-report

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation Greenhouse Film Market Insights

3.1. Greenhouse Film – Industry snapshot

3.2. Greenhouse Film – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Greenhouse Film Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Greenhouse Film – Market Forces

3.3.2. Greenhouse Film Market Driver Analysis

3.3.3. Greenhouse Film Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.4. Greenhouse Film Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Greenhouse Film Market PEST Analysis

3.6. Greenhouse Film Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Greenhouse Film Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis, 2017 Greenhouse Film Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Resin Type

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Low Density Polyethylene

4.3. Linear Low Density Polyethylene

4.4. Polyvinyl Chloride

4.5. Polycarbonate

4.6. Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

4.7. Others Greenhouse Film Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Width

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. 5M

5.3. 5 M

5.4. 7M

5.5. 9M

5.6. Others

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3907764

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)