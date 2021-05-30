Growing Status of Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market 2019 by Industry News, Evolving Technologies, Top Key Players, Industry Share, and Forecast to 2024 | Industry Research.co

“Workspace as a Service (WaaS) Market” report 2019-2024 provides detailed summary of company competition, market demand, regional forecast, marketing price and new investment feasibility analysis is included of Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market. It also covers approximate CAGR, key-players, scope of the report, regional analysis, major market factors of Workspace as a Service (WaaS) market, reasons of buying this report and complete TOC of report.

Telecom and IT to hold a Major Market Share

The telecom and IT sector has witnessed a high penetration rate of BYOD and cloud computing. The sector has been an early adopter of WaaS. The IT sector considered for the study includes enterprises that are into consulting and offering IT-based products and services. Therefore, most of their manufactured assets are intangible and include a broad range of enterprises.

Since software applications allow organizations to derive revenue from digital business channels, there is a stronger need to automate and release new applications and functionalities. This need has also led to a shift to the cloud, owing to the cost benefits.

Huawei Technologies, a prominent player in the telecom industry, migrated its R&D center in India to its own cloud computing platform called â€œDesktop Cloudâ€. By migrating its computing and storage to cloud, the company was able to save almost 88% of the overall expenses, compared to that of the traditional desktop environment.

North America to hold a Major Market Share

With relatively high rates of BYOD in the region, the need for securing enterprise data and finding cost-efficient ways of managing IT deployment is evident in the region.

According to a Cisco study, US workers save an average of 81 minutes/ week by using their own devices. Almost half of all North American enterprises/workplaces had adopted BYOD in 2016, according to a Avaya, a prominent technology company in the United States.

Such figures indicate the implementation and satisfaction levels of BYOD across US enterprises, thus providing scope for the vendors in the market. With strong economic growth in the region, enterprise expansion across the region is expected. Therefore, the BYOD trend, in addition to enterprise growth, provides opportunities for the vendors in the market.

