KNX Products Market Analysis by Trends, Types, Applications, manufactures, Regions, Market size and Forecast up to 2023

Global KNX Products market 2018 – 2023 report provides in-depth unique Insights with Manufacturers, Suppliers, Distributors, traders, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Customers, Investors and major Types as well as Applications and Forecast period. The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Overall Market, underlining opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.

Summary of KNX Products Market:

KNX Products (Konnex) is the worldwide standard for home and building control. The standard is based on the communication stack of EIB but enlarged with the physical layers, configuration modes and application experience of BatiBUS and EHS. KNX Products defines several physical communication media: Twisted pair wiring (inherited from the BatiBUS and EIB Instabus standards); Powerline networking (inherited from EIB and EHS – similar to that used by X10); Radio (KNX Products-RF); Infrared; Ethernet (also known as EIBnet/IP or KNX Productsnet/IP).The most common form of installation is over twisted pair medium.KNX Products is designed to be independent of any particular hardware platform. A KNX Products Device Network can be controlled by anything from an 8-bit microcontroller to a PC, according to the needs of a particular implementation. All the devices for a KNX Products installation are connected together by a two wire bus (the most common form of installation), thus allowing them to exchange data. The function of the individual bus devices is determined by their project planning, which can be changed and adapted at any time. KNX Products is now an integral part of modern building automation in schools, hospitals, museums, offices and homes. KNX Products provides a comprehensive and energy efficient control solution for HVAC, lighting, blinds and much more. Building automation has also arrived in private residential properties. KNX Products can provide a fully integrated solution meeting the requirements of the most demanding customer. So from a private home to an office building can offer the solution to you control needs.The market for KNX Products is fragmented with players such as Schneider, ABB, SIEMENS, Hager (Berker), Legrand, Somfy, JUNG, GIRA, HDL, STEINEL, Urmet, GVS, B.E.G., Bonzi, JOBO Smartech, Tiansu, Theben AG, Rishun Technology, and so on.

Among them, Schneider is the global leading supplier.On the basis of type, the KNX Products market is segmented into sensors, actuators, and system components. The sensors segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2016.End-users, included in this market are commercial building, residential building, and others usage. The commercial building application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016.

Over the next five years, projects that KNX Products will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Top Key Players in Global KNX Products market:

Schneider

ABB

SIEMENS

Hager (Berker)

Legrand

Somfy

JUNG

GIRA

HDL

STEINEL

Urmet

GVS

B.E.G.

Bonzi

JOBO Smartech

Tiansu

Theben AG

Rishun Technology

KNX Products Production Breakdown Data by Top Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global KNX Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of KNX Products market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global KNX Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the KNX Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of KNX Products submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the KNX Products market is primarily split into:

Sensors

Actuators

System Components

By the end users/application, KNX Products market report covers the following segments:

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Others

In the end, KNX Products market report undertakes the new project, key development areas, business overview, product specification, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, return analysis, and development trends. The study also presents a round-up of exposures which companies operating in the market and must be avoided in order to enjoy bearable growth through the course of the forecast period.

