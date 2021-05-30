Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market 2018 Stand Out as the Biggest Contributor to Global Growth and Will Hit 8.12% CAGR By 2023 | 360 Market Updates

Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market (2018 – 2023) research report provides List of manufacturers, regional analysis, segmentation by type & applications and the actual process of whole Lab Automation in Protein Engineering industry. Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify future investment in the market.

“ Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 8.12% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market are –

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher

Hudson Robotics

Becton Dickinson

Synchron Lab Automation

Agilent Technologies

Siemens Healthcare

Tecan Group Ltd

Perkinelmer

Honeywell International

Bio-Rad

Roche Holding AG

Eppendorf AG

Shimadzu

Aurora Biomed

The lab automation in protein engineering market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.12% over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The emergence of robotics has transformed the typical workday for scientists around the world. With the advent of automation techniques, scientists are now able to setup, run, and analyze the results of experiments in a fraction of the time they needed in the past. In today’s world, obtaining maximum efficiency out of every department, including the R & D labs, is a major target.

Protein engineering involves various steps, like macromolecular structure determination, from scaling data to calculating an electron density map. The software can be used to improve electron density maps through a statistical approach in combining experimental X-ray diffraction data with information about the expected characteristics of an electron map. Automation helps scientists to understand and solve the mysteries of protein dysfunction, including aggregation and abnormal movement. This will, in turn, help in monitoring the expression level of a target protein facilitating a more effective drug discovery. Automation of routine laboratory procedures by the use of dedicated workstations and software to program instruments allows associate scientists and technicians to think creatively about the implications of their experiments and to design effective follow-up projects or develop alternative approaches to their work instead of spending their days repeating tedious tasks.

Need for Consistency in Quality is Augmenting Market Growth

The market for laboratory automation is driven by the need for consistency in quality. As the cost of an error is very high in a scientific paper or drug development, even fairly low error rates can have a profound impact on the conclusions. It is believed that taking out the human element helps in achieving more consistency. Great advances have been made in the molding of plastics that has reduced the volumes of reagents used and enabled handling of smaller liquid volumes easy. These advancements have worked in the favor of the development of micro-liter and nano-liter plates to fit with the automated liquid handling equipment.

Automated Liquid Handlers Hold Largest Market Share

Automated liquid handling robots help in dispensing samples and other liquids in laboratories. Liquid handlers work on a software controlled by using an integrated system, which customizes the handling procedures with large transfer volumes. Automated liquid handlers minimize the run times and maximize the accuracy. Leading companies have set the benchmark for the development of the automated liquid handlers and are constantly investing in the development of premium products that increase productivity in an effective manner.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share

The market landscape in North America is extremely dynamic due to a high level of merger and acquisition activities. Asia and Latin America are an emerging market as there has been a considerable increase in outsourcing pharmaceutical manufacturing to these regions due to the availability of cheaper labor and resources. Strict regulations imposed by the United States government and the FDA, growing demand in the diagnostic market, increasing emphasis on the drug discovery and research labs, and the rising presence of various diseases in North America have fueled the growth.

Global Lab Automation in Protein Engineering Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

