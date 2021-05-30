Liquid Fertilizers Market 2019 Detailed Research on Market Size, Share | Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, Profit, and Forecast to 2024 | Industry Research.co

“Liquid Fertilizers Market” report provides an in-depth research of market-based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Liquid Fertilizers Market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It also analyzes the current and future prospect of Liquid Fertilizers Market.

Easy Usage and Application Procedures

Despite the global shrinkage of arable land, there is an increasing demand for food around the world, which has led to an enormous increase in the application of high-efficiency fertilizers, including liquid fertilizers, in cultivation. The contribution of liquid fertilizers to the overall yield and food security is significant. So far, the highest adoption rate of liquid fertilizers is observed in the North American region. As per the International Fertilizer Industry Association (IFA), anhydrous ammonia garnered a larger share of 77% in liquid fertilizer application, followed by urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) solutions (18%). Liquid fertilizers, when compared with granular fertilizers, offer higher uniformity, in turn, providing the crops with an even consistent coating so that all plants receive the same nutrients regardless of location. Consequently, liquid fertilizers are projected to witness growth as one of the highly efficient fertilizers that can give cost-effective yields under varied agro-climatic conditions, unlike other types of fertilizers.

Asia-Pacific is traditionally the largest market, representing a 38.4% share in the global market. Owing to factors, such as the rising concern over the current pattern of liquid fertilizer use, heavy reliance on nitrogenous liquid fertilizer, poor nutrition management, lack of complementary inputs, declining soil fertility, and weak marketing and distribution systems, there is a heightened need to improve liquid fertilizer’s effectiveness in the region. Furthermore, these concerns have given way to liquid bio-fertilizer and liquid micronutrient fertilizer being developed in the region. In the Asia-Pacific region, China holds the largest share of 46.5%, while Australia is expected to witness the fastest growth.

