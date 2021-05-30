Manned Security Services in India Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2019-2023

Description:-

The analysts forecast the manned security services market in India to grow at a CAGR of 15.62% during the period 2017-2021.

Manned security services are required to protect an infrastructure against any unauthorized access, occupation, and damage. These services guard the premises against unwanted activities and protect individuals from getting affected by undesirable incidents. In the end-user segmentation, three types of buildings are considered—commercial buildings, industrial buildings, and residential buildings.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the manned security services market in India for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Mumbai and Pune

• Delhi-NCR

• Bangalore

• Hyderabad

• Chennai

• Kolkata

• Others

The report, Manned Security Services Market in India 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• G4S

• Globe Security Services

• Premier Shield

• SIS

• TOPSGRUP

Other prominent vendors

• DSS

• Fireball Securitas

• G-7 Securitas

• World Wide Security Organization (WWSO)

Market driver

• Insufficient police force to protect the country’s huge population

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Low work wages and high attrition rate

Market challenge

• Low work wages and high attrition rate

Market trend

• Integrated facility management services for the buildings

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Market overview

Manned security services market in India by commercial buildings

Manned security services market in India by industrial buildings

Manned security services market in India by residential buildings

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Market overview

Manned security services market in Mumbai and Pune

Manned security services market in Delhi-NCR

Manned security services market in Bangalore

Manned security services market in Hyderabad

Manned security services market in Chennai

Manned security services market in Kolkata

Manned security services market in others

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Smart buildings

Integrated facility management services for the buildings

Security robots

Continued……

