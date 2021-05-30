Market Study: Nano and Micro Satellite Market 2018 is Anticipated to Reach US$ 23.5% Billion by 2023 and contribute to globe | 360 Market Updates

Nano and Micro Satellite Market (2018 – 2023) research report provides List of manufacturers, regional analysis, segmentation by type & applications and the actual process of whole Nano and Micro Satellite industry. Nano and Micro Satellite Market report delivers a detailed study of present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify future investment in the market.

“ Nano and Micro Satellite Market report is expected to register a CAGR of 23.5% over a five years forecast period.”

List of Major Key players operating in the Global Nano and Micro Satellite Market are –

Airbus Defense & Space

Axelspace

Dauria Aerospace

Deep Space Industries

GeoOptics

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Planet Labs

Sierra Nevada SpaceQuest

Nano and microsatellites range between 1-10 kgs and 10 – 100 kgs, respectively. These satellites are the fastest growing segments of the satellite industry. Their ease to build and lower operating and manufacturing costs are making them immensely popular in, both, civilian and military applications. The factors driving this sector include diminishing manufacturing, launching costs, increased investment in R&D by both public and private players, rising acceptance of satellite constellation approach, and major upcoming mission dispatches. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period of 2018–2023.

Reduced Cost of Nano Satellites

The cost of building a nano or microsatellite is almost negligible in comparison to the traditional large-scale satellites. This is one of the primary reason driving the market, as many venture capitalists are investing in startups in space technology. Moreover, these miniaturized satellites mostly use the hardware and software already developed and used by the tech industry. Companies are entering the market with ease and offer diverse on-demand services. Thus, the possibilities for new applications and products & services are widening further. For instance, currently, many private players are providing internet-based space exploration to the general public. Diminishing manufacturing and launching costs have resulted in a rise in upcoming launches, worldwide, by both, military, as well as, private conglomerates for earth observation, surveillance, and communication applications.

Excessive Satellites in Orbit

Nano and microsatellites, currently, do not have a deorbiting system, due to size and weight constraints. However, with thousands of satellites in orbit, this factor might create issues for the market. Various international agencies, such as the FCC, the UN, and the IADC, have proposed mitigating guidelines that state the importance of deorbiting.

The commercial and civilian markets for nano and microsatellites hold the largest share and have scope for high growth during 2018–2023. North America is projected to have the fastest growing market, followed by Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

Global Nano and Micro Satellite Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2018-2023):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) The Middle East and Africa

