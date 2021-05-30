New Case Study Pump Jack Market by Growth And Demand 2018-2025
Strength:
Increasing number of oil fields and simplicity of operation in onshore applications
Weakness:
High maintenance cost
Introduction of remotely monitoring systems for pump jack activities
High costs for the recovery of oil from wells using pump jack rods
The segmentation done on the basis of well type include Horizontal Well and Vertical Well of which the Vertical Well segment is expected to hold the highest Industry share during the forecast period.
Segmentation done on the basis of Application includes the off-shore and onshore segment of which onshore segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.
Pump Jack Industry Segmentation:
By Application
• Offshore
• Onshore
By Well Type
• Horizontal Well
• Vertical Well
By Region
North America
• USA
• Canada
Europe
• Germany
• U.K.
• France
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
APAC
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
